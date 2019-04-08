Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra to present ‘Seeds of Artistry’

Manila-born conductor Gerard Salonga is set to lead ‘Seeds of Artistry’ concert at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas this Sunday. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (MPYO) continues to bring youthful enthusiasm in music in its upcoming concert this Sunday at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

One of Malaysia’s youngest orchestras, the MPYO celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2017 with a host of concerts that affirmed its stature as an orchestra to be reckoned with in this region.

Officially launched on January 13, 2006 with an objective to encourage and nurture local young musicians’ passion and appreciation of all genres of symphonic music, the MPYO indeed is a “stage for young talent” with each section of the orchestra receiving professional coaching from the musicians of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra.

Besides major cities in Malaysia, the MPYO has brought the beauty of its music to audiences in Singapore, Brisbane and Hong Kong.

For the first time, Manila-born conductor Gerard Salonga will lead the MPYO in this concert themed Seeds of Artistry, presenting much-loved classical masterpieces.

The concert will open with Mozart’s Serenade in B flat, nicknamed Gran Partita, which is loosely translated as “a lot of quantity of goods” in Italy.

It was composed in between 1780 and 1784, and has seven movements for the wind instruments.

In the concert, the MPYO will perform three of these splendid movements.

Next comes Four Pieces for Four Trombones composed by Welsh-born Gareth Wood, which rapidly became a favourite among trombone players when it was published in 1978.

Also included in the repertoire list is Mendelssohn’s Octet for Strings in E flat major.

Not only is this his finest work of its kind, it is the first and remains the sole important string octet in the repertory.

The MPYO will close the concert rapturously with Bizet’s Symphony In C; which was composed in 1855 but came to light 78 years later.

Let the MPYO put you in a musical rhapsody on April 14 at 3pm.

Surf over to MPO for ticket rates and further info.