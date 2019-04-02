Disney’s ‘Dumbo’ fails to impress at N. American box office

Actor Colin Farrell, actor Nico Parker, director Tim Burton, actor Finley Hobbins, actor Eva Green and actor Danny DeVito attend the European premiere of ‘Dumbo’ movie in London March 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, April 2 — Disney’s new live-action film Dumbo failed to soar at the box office as expected on its opening weekend in North America, taking in US$46 million (RM187.7 million), industry watcher Exhibitor Relations found yesterday.

Analysts had expected Tim Burton’s live-action remake of the 1941 classic about a small elephant with huge, magical ears to pick up at least US$50 million in its opening three-day weekend. The film had a US$170 million production budget.

With a cast including Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Eva Green and Danny DeVito, Dumbo may yet catch on overseas, where it has taken in US$71 million. The last Burton/Disney live-action collaboration, Alice in Wonderland, earned US$1.02 billion worldwide.

Dumbo pushed last weekend’s box office leader, Us, down to second place, but the Universal horror film still brought in a respectable US$33.2 million.

Written and directed by Jordan Peele, Us stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke as a couple frighteningly confronted by their doppelgangers.

In third spot was another Disney film, Captain Marvel, with North American ticket sales of US$20.7 million, pushing its cumulative worldwide total to just under US$1 billion. Oscar winner Brie Larson stars as a former fighter pilot with superpowers.

Fourth place went to new release Unplanned from Christian production company Pure Flix, at US$6.4 million — a shade over its US$6 million production budget. Ashley Bratcher stars in the true story of a young Planned Parenthood employee who becomes an anti-abortion activist.

Lionsgate’s Five Feet Apart, featuring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse as a pair of enamored teens who must keep their distance as they deal with cystic fibrosis, came in fifth at US$6.2 million.

Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:

Wonder Park (US$5 million)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (US$4.4 million)

Hotel Mumbai (US$3.2 million)

A Madea Family Funeral (US$2.7 million)

The Beach Bum (US$1.8 million) — AFP