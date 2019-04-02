Awkwafina and Ike Barinholtz to star in comic crime caper

Actress and rapper Awkwafina. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 2 — The two will also produce the project for STXfilms.

Crime After Crime follows the young host of a podcast (Awkwafina) who has devoted her show to proving the innocence of a convict (Ike Barinholtz).

When he breaks out of jail and turns up at her house, she agrees to help him.

Dan Gurewitch and David Young will write the screenplay, while Kate Vorhoff and Catherine Hagedorn will oversee production on behalf of STXfilms.

The project will be produced by Nick Stoller and Conor Welch via their Stoller Global Solutions banner, along with Awkwafina, Barinholtz and David Stassen.

Rapper and actress Awkwafina is best known for her roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8. She will shortly be seen in the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel and The Farewell.

Barinholtz played Morgan Tookers on TV comedy The Mindy Project, and recently made his feature directorial debut with 2018’s The Oath, which he starred in opposite Tiffany Haddish.

He also stars in the upcoming movie The Hunt with Emma Roberts and Justin Hartley. — AFP-Relaxnews