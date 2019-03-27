Nora Danish says it’s not her in pornographic images and video

Nora Danish – The actress said she is fine with it as long as her husband doesn’t get angry. – Picture via Instagram/Nora Danish

PETALING JAYA, March 27 — Actress Nora Danish revealed she has become the victim of fake nude photographs and a pornographic video.

In an Astro Awani report, Nora said she will continue to be patient as long as it does not upset her husband Nedim Nazri Aziz.

“Actually, it’s not just that. If you search for ‘Nora Danis’h on Twitter, pornographic videos will appear. For me, the images aren’t as bad as the video which claims that I’m in it.

“Let them do what they want to do. As long as my husband doesn’t get angry, I’ll be patient,” the actress told Gempak when met at the launch of Jovian X Oh Most Wanted special collaboration at JStore, Shah Alam recently.

The Polis Evo actress said she was not afraid of the issue as she isn’t the person in the pictures and video.

“I don’t know what to say so I’m not going to comment and support those who have slandered me. It’s not me so why should I be scared?” she said.

The mother of one became the subject of controversy when an image depicting the reflection of a naked woman was allegedly captured from her Instagram Story.