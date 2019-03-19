Oscar nominee Miranda Richardson boards ‘Game Of Thrones’ prequel pilot

LOS ANGELES, March 19 — Oscar-nominated actress Miranda Richardson has become the latest star to join the highly-anticipated Game Of Thrones prequel pilot in the works at HBO.

Nominated for an Oscar for her work in Damage and Tom & Viv, Richardson will join a cast of previously announced series regulars on the upcoming show, including: Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp and Toby Regbo.

The brainchild of writer Jane Goldman and author/GOT co-executive producer George RR Martin; the as-yet-untitled prequel — set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones — will unravel the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history, from the true origin of the white walkers, to the mysteries of the East and the secrets of the Starks.

Goldman will also serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Martin, as well as fellow GoT co-executive producer Vince Gerardis, and Damages and Bloodline co-creator Daniel Zelman, as well as former BBC Studios executive James Farrell, Jim Danger Gray (Orange Is the New Black, Hannibal) and Sara Lee Hess and Chris Symes (The Alienist) as co-executive producer (via Deadline). — AFP-Relaxnews