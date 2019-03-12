Louis Tomlinson on why he’s no longer friends with Zayn Malik

Singer Louis Tomlinson of One Direction fame performs on ABC's Good Morning America inside Central Park in New York, November 26, 2013. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 12 — Much has been talked about on what went on between Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, but now the latter is opening up about the fall out.

According to reports, Tomlinson revealed why things turned sour between him and his former One Direction band mate in an interview for The Dan Wotton Interview podcast. Tomlinson shared that Malik did not show up for his X Factor UK performance following his mum’s death in 2016.

“Truthfully, [our relationship] never really got better,” said Tomlinson. “I had a couple of calls with him after I lost my mum. All the boys had agreed to come to that performance, and he didn’t show so that really bugged me.

The rest of the bad mates, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan, had all showed up for the performance to show their support. “It was just seeing everyone there — Harry, Niall, and Liam — that was what I needed that night, that support. So, on the other end of the spectrum, it kind of really showed. So, I hope he’s all right.”