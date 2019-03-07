D'Angelo documentary to debut at Tribeca Film Festival 2019

Singer D'Angelo is seen at the VH1 special concert 'Men Strike Back' at Madison Square Garden in New York in 2000. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 7 — The film festival's lineup features several music documentaries, including films about D'Angelo, Linda Ronstadt and late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence.

A new D'Angelo documentary, titled Devil's Pie: D'Angelo, is premiering at the 2019 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival. Directed by award-winning filmmaker and photographer Carine Bijlsma, Devil's Pie: D'Angelo follows the R&B artist during the runup to his comeback tour, following his disappearance from the public eye after the success of his 2000 Voodoo LP.

Although he's been keeping a low profile since since his last studio album, D'Angelo unveiled a new track at the beginning of the year. Titled Unshaken, it was featured in the soundtrack of the video-game Red Dead Redemption 2, and the new release sparked rumors of a forthcoming follow-up to his 2014 Black Messiah LP.

Devil's Pie: D'Angelo will not be the only music-centric documentary to premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. The festival will also see the debut of Other Music, about the now-closed New York City record store of the same name, and The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion, which looks at how rap has influenced the world of high fashion.

Other film screenings at the festival include Mystify: Michael Hutchence, in which director Richard Lowenstein examine the late INXS singer's life, and The Sound of My Voice, a poignant portrait of American singer Linda Ronstadt.

The Tribeca Film Festival 2019 takes place from April 24 through May 5, 2019 in New York. Check out the full lineup at the festival's official website. — AFP-Relaxnews