'Scooby-Doo': Gina Rodriguez, Tracy Morgan, Will Forte linked to new film

Gina Rodriguez is set to play Velma in the new 'Scooby-Doo' film. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March 4 — Four actors are on board for a new Scooby-Doo animated movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which has named Gina Rodriguez, Tracy Morgan, Will Forte and Frank Welker as the project's first known voice actors.

Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo have been cast ahead of May 2020's animated crime-solving comedy, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Gina Rodriguez of Carmen Sandiego and Annihilation is to play clever detective Velma, Will Forte of Gravity Falls and The Last Man on Earth becomes fearful, unkempt slacker Shaggy, and dedicated voice actor Frank Welker (Transformers, Trollhunters, The Garfield Show) returns to his traditional role as oversized talking dog Scooby-Doo.

The film also provides a way for Warner Bros to introduce the larger Hanna-Barbera cartoon universe.

As a result, Tracy Morgan is to play Captain Caveman, notably not part of the original Scooby-crew, but here involved in an alliance against Dick Dastardly of Wacky Races and Dastardly and Muttley fame.

That leaves the characters of Daphne and Fred yet to be disclosed.

Tony Cervone of The Looney Tunes Show, Tom and Jerry Tales and Duck Dodgers is to direct.

Frank Welker has been with the Scooby-Doo franchise since its debut in 1969, where he played blonde-haired, square-jawed, white-shirted team leader Fred Jones, later becoming the voice of Scooby-Doo himself in 2002. — AFP-Relaxnews