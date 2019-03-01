Actor Luke Perry hospitalised in LA after reported stroke

In this file photo taken March 25, 2018 actor Luke Perry attends The 2018 PaleyFest screening of ‘Riverdale’ at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 1 — Former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry is in the hospital under observation, his publicist said yesterday, following a report he suffered a stroke at his Los Angeles home.

Celebrity website TMZ said Perry, 52, was rushed to hospital on Wednesday morning after suffering what it described as a “massive stroke.”

“Mr Perry is currently under observation at the hospital,” his representative said in a statement, without giving any details.

Perry currently plays Fred Andrews on the teen television series Riverdale but is better known for his role as the handsome loner Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210, which was set around a group of students living in the upscale southern California city.

Perry was taken ill the same day that Fox television announced it was reviving the series with many of the original cast, including Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling. Perry was not among those announced as returning for the limited run of six new episodes this summer.

Beverly Hills, 90210 ran for 10 years starting in 1990 and was one of the most popular shows on US television.

Perry’s former co-stars expressed their support on social media. “My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this,” Shannen Doherty posted on Instagram, while Ian Ziering wrote, “Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery.” — Reuters