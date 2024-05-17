KUCHING, May 17 — The body of a 72-year-old man, who was reported missing near Sungai Kelik Jabay in Kabong, Saratok yesterday, was found around 9am today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a villager found the body along the riverbank around 2km away from the search and rescue operation’s command post.

“The deceased’s body was identified by his family members to be the missing person identified as Mersat Bayang,” Bomba said in a statement.

Firefighters retrieved the body from the location and then handed it over to the police at 10.15am for further action.

Bomba said Mersat was reported missing at 1.30pm yesterday after he went fishing along the riverbank.

The search and rescue operation involved firefighters from Saratok fire station and local villagers. — The Borneo Post

