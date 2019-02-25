Trevor Noah’s Wakanda Oscars routine comic relief for S. Africans

TV host Trevor Noah poses on the red carpet at the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles February 24, 2019. — Reuters pic

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 25 — Comedian Trevor Noah brought a wry smile to his fellow South Africans during the Oscars when he poked fun at white people in Xhosa, one of his country’s official languages.

Noah, host of the award-winning Daily Show and son of a Xhosa-speaking mother and a Swiss-German father, often uses South African languages in his stand-up routines.

As he prepared yesterday to present the Academy Award for best picture, for which Black Panther was a contender, he referred to the 2018 blockbuster and said: “Growing up as a young boy in Wakanda, I would see our King T’Challa flying over our village. And he would remind me of a great Xhosa phrase.”

Noah proceeded to speak in Xhosa, a language spoken by more than eight million people, and translated the phrase into English as “in times like these, we are stronger when we fight together, than when we try to fight apart”.

But Noah’s comment actually meant “white people don’t know I’m lying”.

Black Panther, the story of black superhero King T’Challa which is set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, lost out on the best picture award to Green Book.

Within hours, Noah was one of the top trending topics on Twitter in South Africa where members of the black majority often poke fun at their white compatriots for not speaking African languages.

“Trevor Noah really stood on a Global stage and told a joke only South Africans could immediately chuckle at. I know a Greatest Of All Time when I see one,” wrote South African Twitter user Wally.

“Hilarious!!!” posted psychologist Suntosh Pillay.

Serame Kibi said simply “Trevor Noah made it”, calling the entertainer a “very classy individual”.

Opinion was more divided on his material at the expense of Mel Gibson who he jokingly claimed had approached him backstage and said: “‘Wakanda forever.’ He said another word after that, but the ‘Wakanda forever’ part was nice.” — AFP