Abby Abadi questions lack of protest against Blackpink’s ‘sexy’ performance, duly roasted over it

The singer and actress’ comments on K-pop stars Blackpink and their attire has ignited a firestorm on social media. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/abby_abadi112.

PETALING JAYA, Feb 25 — Former member of Malaysian girl band Elite Abby Abadi is bewildered that no one bothered to protest against K-pop quartet Blackpink’s ‘sexy’ concerts last weekend.

The 41-year-old uploaded an Instagram post yesterday saying that the South Korean musicians’ skirts were “too short” and questioned the intense hype surrounding the group.

She was duly roasted over the post, resulting in her turning off the comments section on her post about the South Korean superstars.

Her Instagram post attracted a flurry of negative comments from social media users with many accusing her of being hypocritical as she had previously adopted a sultry image while being a member of Elite.

Abby started wearing a headscarf in 2012 and became actively involved in PAS that same year.

The post consisted of a short video showing Blackpink wearing chequered miniskirts during their performance at Malawati Indoor Stadium, Shah Alam.

“No one thought of doing a demonstration against Blackpink for wearing such short skirts at their Malaysian concert?

“What’s so good about Blackpink anyway? Sorry, I missed the bus on this. I only just found out about them,” she wrote in the caption.

Abby, whose real name is Arbaiyah Abdul Manan, also referenced PAS Youth’s objections against Selena Gomez’s Malaysian concert in 2016.

The political party had expressed disapproval over the American singer’s “sexy” persona and said her music would allegedly promote hedonism among youths.