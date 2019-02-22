Netflix renews ‘Haunting of Hill House’ as horror anthology

‘The Haunting of Hill House’ is a modern reimagining of the classic Shirley Jackson horror novel. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Feb 22 — Ready for more jump scares?

Netflix has renewed The Haunting of Hill House for a second season.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that the show will now stream as an anthology series called The Haunting and the second chapter will be titled: The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Bly Manor will be based on author Henry James’ 1898 horror classic The Turn of the Screw.

Netflix said the show will premiere in 2020.

You guessed it. The HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, a new chapter in the Haunting series based on the works of Henry James, is coming in 2020. pic.twitter.com/nvhRBEfH2E — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) February 21, 2019

The original Hill House, which was released in 2018, was wildly popular on Netflix. It’s a modern reimagining of another classic horror tale of the same name by Shirley Jackson that was first released in 1959.