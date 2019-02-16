Mexican actor apologises for racial slur against ‘Roma’ actress

Director Alfonso Cuaron and actress Yalitza Aparicio pose during a photocall for the film ‘Roma’ presented in competition on August 30, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido. — AFP pic

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 — A Mexican soap opera star apologised yesterday for using a racial slur to describe actress Yalitza Aparicio, whose performance in the critically acclaimed film Roma made her the first indigenous woman to be nominated for a best actress Oscar.

Video footage surfaced on Twitter yesterday in which actor Sergio Goyri, 60, can be heard criticising the film community for nominating “a f****** Indian who says, ‘Yes, ma’am, no, ma’am.’”

Aparicio, a 25-year-old from the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, played a domestic worker in director Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, which received 10 Oscar nominations, including a nod for best actress for Aparicio.

Later yesterday, Goyri posted a video on social media site Instagram apologising for his remarks.

“The only thing I want to say is that it was never my intent to offend anyone. I apologise to Yalitza, who deserves (this Oscar nomination) and much more,” he said. “For me, it is an honour to see a Mexican be nominated for an Oscar.”

A spokeswoman for Aparicio did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After her Oscar nomination, Aparicio said she was optimistic that her success would help break stereotypes around race and class.

“You are used to seeing people on the screen who don’t look like you,” she said in an interview last month. — Reuters