KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — China will firmly support Malaysia in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and support Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in promoting the principle of “Malaysia Madani” in governance.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing stands ready to strengthen high-level exchanges with Malaysia, work together for common development, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of peoples in the two countries.

“China prioritises the development of China-Malaysia relations in its neighbouring diplomacy.

“China is ready to work with Malaysia to implement the common understandings reached between leaders of the two countries,” he said in a statement following his bilateral meeting with Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan in Beijing on Thursday.

Advertisement

On the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations this year, Wang Yi said the celebration is an important occasion to build on past achievements and usher in a better future.

“The two countries are friendly neighbours sharing weal and woe, and their traditional friendship remains uninterrupted ‘like a flowing river’.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations half-a-century ago, China and Malaysia have always been good and true friends, trusting each other and helping each other no matter how the international situation changes,” he said.

Advertisement

“There is great potential for China-Malaysia cooperation,” he said, adding that both sides should speed up cooperation in infrastructure notably the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, digital economy, green development and new energy vehicles, among others.

The two countries should also promote the upgrading of the “Two Countries, Twin Parks”; carry out the exchanges of experience on poverty reduction and inter-party exchanges, and push forward the continuous development of bilateral relations, he said.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest and concern.

Wang Yi pointed out that Malaysia is an important member of Asean, a representative of emerging economies, and an active and steady force in the Muslim world.

As such, he said China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Malaysia, speak out in the international arena, uphold international fairness and justice, and to safeguard the common interests of the Global South.

The statement also quoted Mohamad as saying that Malaysia will work with China to take the opportunity of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations to further strengthen exchanges at all levels.

This includes to deepen cooperation in energy transition and digital economy, as well as to learn from China’s experience in development and poverty reduction, and to create a better future for bilateral relations.

Mohamad said the Malaysian side highly appreciates China’s just position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and firmly advocates the proper settlement of the Palestinian question through the “two-state solution”.

Wang Yi said China is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Malaysia to work for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question at an early date. — Bernama