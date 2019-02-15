Get a dose of entertainment and women empowerment at ‘The POMpuan Show’

Sugar, spice and everything nice and then some. — Picture courtesy of LOL Events

PETALING JAYA, Feb 15 — A group of women has teamed up to celebrate International Women’s Day with a dose of sassy.

Written, produced and performed by women, The POMPuan Show presented by LOL Events showcases five incredibly talented women from Malaysia’s entertainment industry at their finest and funniest.

Directed by Malaysia’s Queen of Comedy, Joanne Kam and comedy sweetheart Shamaine Othman, the show pokes fun at the stereotypes and misconceptions that women are often subjected to.

The audience will be guaranteed a rib-tickling night as there are also performances by musical talents Nadia Aqilah and Chelsia Ng, and rising comedy star Filzah Azmi,

Aside from the jokes and laughs, however, the show does hope to leave something with its audience, as Shamaine said:

“When working on this show, we were looking to entertain but at the same time empower and create awareness through stand-up comedy, skits and songs. We want to celebrate womanhood!”

Right on, sister!

Well, if that’s what you were thinking, then head on down to The Platform at Menara Ken in TTDI on March 8 and 9 to catch The POMPuan Show.

The show starts at 8.30pm with tickets going at RM60 for standard and RM80 for premium seats.

Part of the proceeds will go to Mercy Malaysia to assist with medical programmes that aid women refugees in Malaysia.

Get your tickets at https://proticket.com.my/the-pompuan-show.