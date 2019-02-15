Amazon orders season three of ‘Jack Ryan’ with John Krasinski

John Krasinski plays the lead character, taken from Tom Clancy's novels. — Picture courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 — Although season two — due in 2019 — is yet to land, Amazon has already announced that its Jack Ryan series with John Krasinski has been renewed for a third season.

Jack Ryan has no plans to leave Amazon just yet, it seems. Before season two has even aired, the American giant has renewed the Tom Clancy adventure for a third season on its streaming platform. Speaking at the TCA (Television Critics Association) winter press tour, Wednesday, February 13, the head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, said that she “saw no reason not to do” more episodes. Jennifer Salke’s predecessor at the helm of Amazon Studios, Roy Price, had signed a two-season deal for Jack Ryan — produced by Paramount Television — in 2016.

Coming August 2020?

Season two is expected to air in 2019, probably sometime around the summer, but the show’s success has already exceeded the expectations of the platform’s directors. This news is — so far — the only information out there about season three, with no details on plot or on when it might start filming. Following the pattern of the first and second seasons, the third installment could be made in the summer of 2019 for a 2020 premiere.

After taking viewers to the USA, France and Turkey, Jack Ryan will continue his world tour in the forthcoming season, heading to Europe, South America and the USA. John Krasinski and Wendell Pierce will return as lead characters, Jack Ryan and James Greer. The Office star plays a CIA analyst turned on-the-ground agent at the heart of the fight against terrorism.

After three years in the works, the first season of eight hour-long episodes went online August 31, 2018, on the Amazon Prime Video platform, debuting one of the Netflix rival’s most important shows with an estimated budget of US$8-10 million (RM32.6-RM40.8 million) per episode. — AFP-Relaxnews