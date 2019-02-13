Chadwick Boseman to star in upcoming Spike Lee film for Netflix

Chadwick Boseman is set to star in Spike Lee’s forthcoming film, ‘Da 5 Bloods’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 13 — After the immense global success of Black Panther, the movie’s lead star, Chadwick Boseman, is momentarily stepping away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to star in Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee’s forthcoming movie following his international hit, BlacKkKlansman (2018).

Da 5 Bloods tells the story of Vietnam veterans who return to the jungle to find their lost innocence. Chadwick Boseman is joined on the cast by Delroy Lindo, a regular in Spike Lee movies (notably Malcolm X), and Jean Reno, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The script is written by Spike Lee and Kevin Willmott based on an original screenplay by Danny Bilson and Paul DeMeo.

Da 5 Bloods will be Spike Lee’s first feature film for Netflix. He has previously partnered with the streaming site on the adaptation of his 1986 movie She’s Gotta Have It into a TV series.

Da 5 Bloods isn’t the only project Boseman has in the pipeline. He is currently filming 17 Bridges, directed by Brian Kirk (Luther, Game of Thrones), about a disgraced NYPD detective who is given a shot at redemption.

He also stars in Avengers: Endgame, in theatres April 26, in which he reprises the role of T’Challa. — AFP-Relaxnews