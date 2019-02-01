Jimmy Fallon and Luis Fonsi hilariously rewrite ‘Despacito’ (VIDEO)

Watch Jimmy Fallon and Luis Fonsi give ‘Despacito’ a new lyrical twist.

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 — Despacito was a smash success following its release in 2017 and when Jimmy Fallon had Luis Fonsi as a guest on The Tonight Show, you can be assured he had a hilarious sketch in mind with the song.

Fallon got Fonsi to join him in singing different hilarious lyrical versions of the superhit song. The first rewrite of the song was a take on “Flaming Hot Cheetos”.

Jared Leto was featured in the next alternative version of the song which was followed by a duet that was titled “Tiny Speedo”.

