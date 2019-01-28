Actress Emma Maembong apologises for removing 'tudung' in viral photograph

The actress also thanked followers for their advice. — Picture via Instagram/emma_maembongofficial

PETALING JAYA, Jan 28 — Actress Emma Maembong became the subject of unwanted attention on social media after an image showing her without a headscarf (tudung) went viral today.

The 26-year-old whose real name Fatimah Rohani Ismail, has since apologised to fans and followers via Instagram, admitting that she removed her headscarf in a photograph taken with a male companion.

According to Astro Awani, the man in the image is believed to be Syed Abdullah Syed Abdul Rahman, the brother of Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Emma Maembong pulakk! Bukak bukak tudung karat rupa nya.. 😂🍿 pic.twitter.com/2htqttoDfS — SenawangTV (@SenawangTV) 28 January 2019

However, the Malay-Scottish beauty denied that she was the woman in another photograph that depicts a woman seated between an unknown man’s legs which has gone viral on social media.

“Yes, it’s true (the picture without tudung with Syed Abdullah). I am sorry. But the picture in the room isn’t me, the hair isn’t the same. Sorry again.

“I will try my best, thank you for your advice,” Emma wrote in the comments section, responding to followers who asked her about the photographs.

The Kau Yang Terindah star admitted that the image was taken recently but she clarified that she still dons the tudung.

Emma added that she decided to apologise publicly after receiving criticism on social media.

“I want to apologise for my carelessness. It was my fault, not my friends, my family or anyone else. Please don’t blame others for something I did. I’m sorry,” she wrote this afternoon on Instagram.

Lately, the actress has been frequently spotted with 30-year-old Syed Abdullah. The pair has uploaded photos together on their Instagram accounts, describing their relationship as close friends.