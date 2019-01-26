‘Magic Mike the Musical’ headed to Broadway

Still from the 2012 film ‘Magic Mike’ with Channing Tatum. — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — A stage adaptation of the Channing Tatum-starring film Magic Mike is to make its world premiere in Boston next fall ahead of a Broadway run, the production team has revealed.

Tatum, star of both Magic Mike and its sequel, Magic Mike XXL, as well as the original movie’s director Steven Soderbergh are among the producers of the Broadway-bound show, which will begin preview performances at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre on November 30.

Magic Mike The Musical will be directed by Trip Cullman (Choir Boy), with an original score by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal), a book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) and choreography by Camille A. Brown (Once On This Island).

Casting, as well as details about the Broadway run, have yet to be revealed.

The stage show will be set before the events of the two hit movies, telling the story of college-student-turned-male-entertainer Mike Lane. To make ends meet, Mike takes a job dancing at an exclusive night club and winds up loving it, but he finds himself with difficult choices to make as he struggles to hide his alter ego from his father and girlfriend.



“When we were shooting Magic Mike,” said Tatum, “I looked at myself in a thong and thought: ‘well Chan, say goodbye to your career!’ So the idea that seven years later a Pulitzer Prize-winning creative team would be making a full-fledged musical prequel is definitive proof that God loves strippers.”



Tickets are on sale now for the Boston run, which opens on December 15 following previews and runs through January 5, 2020. Find details at www.magicmikebroadway.com. — AFP-Relaxnews