Celine Dion announces UK festival appearance

Canadian singer Celine Dion performs on the stage of the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on July 4, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 23 — Celine Dion has been announced as the latest headliner for this summer’s BST Hyde Park festival, which she’ll open on July 5.

In her only European festival appearance of 2019, the Canadian superstar will headline the opening day of the London festival, joining other previously announced headliners including Bob Dylan and Neil Young (July 12), Florence + The Machine and The National (July 13) and Robbie Williams (July 14).

The festival is set to run from July 5 to 7 and from July 12 to 14, with headliners for July 6 and 7 yet to be revealed. Each day, the headliner is the final act to appear on the Great Oak Stage.

Tickets for Dion’s day will go on sale on Tuesday (January 29) at 9am local time. Find tickets and other information via www.bst-hydepark.com. — AFP-Relaxnews