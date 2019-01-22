Lukas Graham frontman turns foodie during visit to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — How many dishes can you pack in during a four-day stay in KL?
Well, if you are Lukas Forchhammer, that number would be 50.
Throughout his short stay, Forchhammer, the lead vocalist of Danish band, Lukas Graham, managed to taste an assortment of Malay, Chinese and Indian dishes as well as local fruits.
Among the 50 dishes he savoured were six different types of sambal, satay, noodles, bak kut teh, tofu, the popular Wong Ah Wah chicken wings, dim sum, vadai and dhal, roti tisu and thosai.
To top it all off, he also chomped down on the king of fruits, durian, just hours after he arrived in KL.
We are about to leave Kuala Lumpur🇲🇾 and oh my, are we gonna miss the food! Thanks to the @warnermusicmy_intl team for showing us around and taking us into local neighborhoods to eat REAL Malay foid😍😇🌶🔥😅 Among the 50 dishes i tasted was, 6 different types of sambal, durian porridge and Bak-kut-teh❤️ On top of that... Thank you for the platinum records🙏 I can’t believe how lucky we are to play music all over the world for a living🙏 We gotta come back for concerts and more food😂!!! Next stop: Bangkok🇹🇭 Any recommendations for food? #thepurplealbum #lovesomeone #asianpromo #lukasgraham
The singer found himself in love with Malaysia and its array of mouth-watering delicacies when he popped by Kuala Lumpur for a secret, by-invitation-only show organised by Warner Music Malaysia in collaboration with Hitz fm.
The showcase, held at Maveriq Studios in Petaling Jaya, was first-of-its-kind where only 20 lucky fans were granted the rare opportunity to sit in the recording studio booth with Forchhammer as he performed four of his hit songs, namely 7 Years, Stick Around, You’re Not the Only One and Love Someone.
First night in Kuala Lumpur and we’ve already got to enjoy the city. From beautiful architecture, local Chinese/Malay food and let’s not forget, the king and queen of fruits! Deliciousness all around. Can’t wait to have more😍 #Durian #lovesomeone #thepurplealbum #lukasgraham #asianpromo
In an interview with Malay Mail, Forchhammer said he thoroughly enjoyed his first visit to Kuala Lumpur and would love to come back again to explore the beauty of the other states.
“I find Malaysia a beautiful country with a multitude of rich cultures and diverse array of food from various ethnic groups,” he added.
“One of the stand out things about the food here is its huge range, which also makes it hard to classify.
“I find it fascinating to see wide variety of district cuisines that taste completely different from each other.”
The 30-year-old singer-song composer took to Instagram to chow his gastronomic adventure upon arriving in Kuala Lumpur last week.
From crispy roti tissue, dosa, vada & dhal to dim sum(we ordered everything on the menu😅) and of course more exotic fruit to fill me up and make me a very happy little boy again. So far mangosteen is my jam!!! I miss my family sooo much and the only thing that makes it almost bearable is stuffing my face with deliciousness 😍 🇲🇾 We gotta come back for concerts here so we can do try it all again! #lovesomeone #thepurplealbum #asianpromo #lukasgraham
The band’s breakout song 7 Years was one of the top 10 best-selling tracks worldwide in 2016.
It garnered three Grammy nominations, including both Record and Song of the Year.