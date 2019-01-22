Lukas Graham frontman turns foodie during visit to Malaysia

Lukas Forchhammer enjoys a variety of local dishes at Jalan Alor in Kuala Lumpur. — Pictures courtesy of Warner Music Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — How many dishes can you pack in during a four-day stay in KL?

Well, if you are Lukas Forchhammer, that number would be 50.

Throughout his short stay, Forchhammer, the lead vocalist of Danish band, Lukas Graham, managed to taste an assortment of Malay, Chinese and Indian dishes as well as local fruits.

Among the 50 dishes he savoured were six different types of sambal, satay, noodles, bak kut teh, tofu, the popular Wong Ah Wah chicken wings, dim sum, vadai and dhal, roti tisu and thosai.

To top it all off, he also chomped down on the king of fruits, durian, just hours after he arrived in KL.

The singer found himself in love with Malaysia and its array of mouth-watering delicacies when he popped by Kuala Lumpur for a secret, by-invitation-only show organised by Warner Music Malaysia in collaboration with Hitz fm.

Lukas Graham's lead singer Lukas Forchhammer in town for a secret, by-invitation-only show at Maveriq Studios in Petaling Jaya.

The showcase, held at Maveriq Studios in Petaling Jaya, was first-of-its-kind where only 20 lucky fans were granted the rare opportunity to sit in the recording studio booth with Forchhammer as he performed four of his hit songs, namely 7 Years, Stick Around, You’re Not the Only One and Love Someone.

In an interview with Malay Mail, Forchhammer said he thoroughly enjoyed his first visit to Kuala Lumpur and would love to come back again to explore the beauty of the other states.

“I find Malaysia a beautiful country with a multitude of rich cultures and diverse array of food from various ethnic groups,” he added.

“One of the stand out things about the food here is its huge range, which also makes it hard to classify.

“I find it fascinating to see wide variety of district cuisines that taste completely different from each other.”

The 30-year-old singer-song composer took to Instagram to chow his gastronomic adventure upon arriving in Kuala Lumpur last week.

The band’s breakout song 7 Years was one of the top 10 best-selling tracks worldwide in 2016.

It garnered three Grammy nominations, including both Record and Song of the Year.