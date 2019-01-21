Singapore actor Aloysius Pang ‘stable and breathing on his own’ after suffering SAF training injury

Pang sustained the injury while carrying out repair works on a self-propelled howitzer at Waiouru Training Area January 19, 2019. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE — Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang, 28, who suffered a serious injury during Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) training in New Zealand, underwent a second surgical operation there today and is “currently stable and he is breathing on his own”, said Dr Teo Li Tserng, chief of trauma and acute care surgery at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Dr Teo, who has been asked by the SAF to help with the management and progress of Corporal First Class (National Service) Pang, said that he spoke with his doctors earlier today. Dr Grant Christey is CFC Pang’s primary surgeon at the Waikato Hospital in Hamilton, New Zealand.

“Aloysius is doing well (he) is in a stable condition, his vitals are stable and he is awake, alert and he is breathing on his own, not requiring any mechanical ventilation,” said Dr Teo.

“Since his injury, the SAF, the hospital in Waikato and myself have been kept abreast of his events and his recovery. We look forward to a good recovery with him.”

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a press release that CFC (NS) Pang had sustained injuries to his chest and abdominal areas while carrying out repair works inside the Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer at Waiouru Training Area in New Zealand on Saturday at about 2.05pm.

CFC (NS) Pang underwent abdominal surgery on that same evening, with a second “relook surgery” completed at 11am today. A medical team from Singapore is working with the one in New Zealand to “provide the best possible care for CFC (NS) Pang, added the ministry.

Dr Teo said they are planning to stabilise CFC (NS) Pang before planning for “a safe and stable repatriation” for him, though they have not set a timeline for that.

He added: “What is most important is that he must be stable enough for us to make the trip back and his condition must be well enough for us to try to bring him back.”

Mindef and SAF are currently assisting CFC (NS) Pang’s family during this period, and arrangements have been made for his next of kin to be flown to New Zealand. His mother has visited and spoken to him in hospital, and his father and brother will arrive in the evening.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the incident, said Mindef. — TODAY