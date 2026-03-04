SELANGOR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2026 - In celebration of Chap Goh Mei, The Mines Shopping Mall Seri Kembangan invites families and friends to their Chap Goh Mei Festival. From 6 - 8 March, 4pm - 11pm daily, the festival brings together culture, entertainment, and tradition, all set against the lively buzz of the Foodie Tour pop-up experience. Brimming with cultural performances, celebrity appearances, and thrilling rewards for visitors of all ages, the three vibrant days of festivities promises a spectacular end to the Chinese New Year season.The main festivities begin on Saturday, 7 March, with a beloved Mandarin Orange Tossing, the timeless tradition where singles toss mandarin oranges in hopes of finding live and meaningful connections in the New Year. Adding to the excitement is the Grand Lucky Draw featuring special prizes from renowned jewellery brand, ‘Poh Kong’. For fans of DISSY, the popular Malaysian Chinese Youtube personalities will be present for a meet and greet to kick off the event. Saturday’s celebration continues to be enriched by captivating cultural performances, inviting great prosperity and fortune for all who attend. Visitors are encouraged to bring along their families to enjoy the joyous Lion Dances, Choi San Appearances, and graceful Fan Dance Performances.On Sunday, 8 March, the festival’s main highlights include family-friendly activities and a grand finale celebration. The Kids Talent Competition will showcase young performers taking centre stage to showcase their creativity and confidence. The celebration will culminate in a spectacular Firework Show accompanied by Yee Sang Sessions for a final welcome to the New Year. The evening will also feature an energetic Chinese New Year songs and dance mashup performances, bringing the festivities to an exhilirating close.Throughout all three days, from 6 to 8 March, guests can enjoy a wide range of engaging activities. Families can participate in free kids’ workshops, while roaming entertainment such as the Mixue Snow Kings Walkabout, adding an element of surprise and delight. Couples and singles can explore the Love Matching Session on Saturday and Sunday, while the Blessing Wall offers visitors a chance to pen their wishes for the year ahead. The Giant Inflatable Choi San Photo Corner provides the perfect festive backdrop for memorable snapshots, and food lovers can indulge in a variety of delicious offerings at the lively Foodie Tour Market.The Chap Goh Mei Festival at The Mines promises a meaningful and joyful gathering that honours tradition while creating new memories. By bringing together cultural heritage, community engagement and exciting rewards, the event offers a vibrant finale to the Lunar New Year celebrations.For more information, visit The Mines Shopping Mall’s website at https://the-mines.com.my or find real-time updates at The Mines Shopping Mall’s Facebook Page facebook.com/theminescapitaland



About Monkii Global Holdings Sdn. Bhd.

With decades of expertise, Monkii Global Holding (MGH) has become the leading provider of Event Management and Production services in KL and Malaysia. From corporate conferences to product launches and grand galas, we combine creativity, precision, and attention to detail to ensure every event is flawlessly executed. Our team tailors each project to reflect your brand’s vision, making every occasion meaningful and impactful.

About The Mines Shopping Mall (www.the-mines.com.my)

Strategically located at the south of the federal district of Kuala Lumpur in Seri Kembangan town centre, The Mines is a suburban family mall that offers lifestyle shopping experience for the community in the southern region of Selangor. Well-known for its Venetian-like internal water canal, The Mines offers a wide variety of retail, food and beverage, homewares and family edutainment options.

About Foodie Tour

Foodie Tour is a pop-up experience focusing on food events, providing a platform for businesses and entrepreneurs to showcase their talents. The pop-up’s main philosophy is that food is not just a sensory experience, but also a transmission of culture and emotion. With Foodie Tour Pop-ups, every day is full of surprises.