[Left] Founder of Meet Mee, Clement Lin and [Right] Founder of Love Knot, Melody Chong

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2026 – As Chinese New Year approaches, Shopee’shighlights how a new generation of local entrepreneurs is building brands that fit into modern CNY rituals - meeting evolving needs for convenience, thoughtful gifting, and intentional preparation. Through Shopee’s nationwide reach and commerce content ecosystem, local brands likeandare tapping into this cultural moment, helping shoppers get ready for the season with ease while shaping new festive habits.For many Malaysians, pan mee is more than a meal, it is a familiar taste associated with family tables and shared moments. Meet Mee recognised this emotional connection and reimagined its neighbourhood pan mee as a product that could travel - allowing families to share a taste of home beyond the dining table.By launching its instant pan mee on Shopee, Meet Mee scaled nationwide, transforming a local favourite into a practical and meaningful CNY visiting gift. As the business grew, the brand leveragedto sharpen its use of data insights and content tools such as Shopee Live, to build trust at scale and manage nationwide demand more effectively.This digital-first approach culminated in a major milestone in 2022, when Meet Mee entered the Malaysia Book of Records after selling an astounding 42,601 packs of pan mee within a single hour on Shopee, marking its evolution from a local eatery into a nationally recognised brand.“We believe that heritage flavours can be preserved even in a modern, digital marketplace. Shopee has enabled this for us through their data analytics tools, live streaming platform, and the wider commerce content ecosystem,” sharedThis CNY Sale, Meet Mee is supporting families’ festive preparations by offering 20% off across its products on Shopee.Chinese New Year is a period when shoppers plan with purpose, from what to wear for reunions to outfits for visits and celebrations. For Love Knot, this shift towards intentional festive shopping shaped how the brand prepared for the season on Shopee.What began as a small, word-of-mouth modest fashion label scaled its CNY readiness by leveraging Shopee’s Fashion campaign such as. This enabled the brand to better plan inventory, curate festive assortments, and launch new arrivals, while further optimising visibility ahead of peak demand through Shopee’s KOL and affiliates collaborations.“Chinese New Year is when customers shop with clear intention — how they want to present themselves and what feels appropriate for the season,” shared“Shopee helped us prepare early, so when demand peaked, we could focus on delivering a smooth experience.”This early preparation paid off during the CNY Sale, with Love Knot recording over 40% growth in sales, driven by stronger conversion and an increase in new buyers discovering the brand during the festive lead-up. Shopee Live and Shopee Video further enabled the brand to showcase styling ideas, helping shoppers visualise complete looks, shop for fashionable outfits for open houses, family gatherings, and festive visits on Shopee.Insights from Shopee’s performance data showed rising demand for coordinated, family-friendly festive styles, prompting Love Knot to expand its assortments to better serve modern CNY celebrations.Together, Meet Mee and Love Knot reflect how local MSMEs are leveraging Shopee to meet modern Chinese New Year needs, from thoughtful gifting to purposeful preparation. This Shopee CNY Sale brings festive moments together through shoppertainmentand attractive affordability initiatives such asand, making it easier for Malaysians to support local brands. Get CNY-ready and discover festive favourites at thenow: https://shopee.com.my/m/chinese-new-year-sale

