SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 December 2025- Hinomi, Singapore's top-selling ergonomic chair brand, has been named in the prestigious, a recognition of companies demonstrating exceptional global growth and innovation.This recognition, announced recently, solidifies the company's position among the world's best ergonomic brands by highlighting its commitment to rapid international expansion and to bringing superior solutions to users worldwide (including new showrooms in the USA, UK, and France).Hinomi's innovative product line has been validated by a host of critical industry and media endorsements, underscoring Hinomi's status as a market leader:At the heart of Hinomi's success lies the flagship, a meticulously engineered seating solution that has captured the attention of professionals, gamers, and creators alike. The H2 Pro stands out in the competitive landscape of theoptions with its 19 points of adjustability, accommodating users of all body types and work styles.Available in five sophisticated colorways –– the H2 Pro seamlessly blends into any workspace aesthetic while delivering uncompromising comfort and support.What sets Hinomi apart in the ergonomic chair category is its human-centered approach to design, one that adapts to people rather than asking people to adapt to the chair. With the new H2 Pro offering an industry-leading 19 adjustment points, Hinomi ensures that every individual, regardless of body type, size, or lifestyle, can achieve a perfectly tailored fit. This reflects the brand's core philosophy: let the chair adjust to you."True comfort is more than just measurements on a chart," the team shares. "It's about creating solutions that adapt intuitively to your needs, helping you stay focused, feel supported, and bring your best self to work, play, or creativity." This balance of emotional support and highly customizable adjustability has resonated with users across diverse industries, from corporate professionals seeking all-day productivity to content creators crafting their dream workspaces at home.From its Singapore headquarters, Hinomi has expanded to serve customers in over 25 countries, establishing itself as a truly globalbrand. To provide customers with hands-on experiences, the company has opened premium showrooms in key international markets. They allow customers to experience Hinomi's ergonomic chairs first-hand, test key adjustments and understand why many consider Hinomi among the best ergonomic chair brands for everyday use.Hinomi showrooms are currently accessible in four key international markets: Singapore, the USA, France, and the UK.

About Hinomi

Founded in Singapore, Hinomi is a global ergonomic brand dedicated to designing chairs and workspace solutions that adapt to every body and every moment.



The company's flagship H2 Pro has earned recognition as one of the best ergonomic chair options available, receiving multiple international design awards and editorial acclaim from leading technology and lifestyle publications. Hinomi continues to build long-term trust with customers worldwide through its commitment to superior design, exceptional comfort, and innovative ergonomic solutions.

