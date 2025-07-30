Representatives of V-Green, Green GSM Philippines, and Meralco at the signing ceremony

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2025 -Under the MOU, the three parties will closely collaborate on researching and implementing solutions to accelerate EV adoption in the country, primarily through the deployment of electric taxi services and the development of a public charging station network.Specifically, the parties will jointly identify and evaluate potential locations for charging stations and taxi hubs, support the efficient and sustainable roll-out of charging networks, and explore opportunities to scale up the electric vehicle adoption in major urban areas such as Metro Manila and other key cities.In addition, the MOU outlines potential areas of cooperation such as co-developing solar energy solutions for EV charging stations, sharing technical expertise in EV technologies, and providing workforce training.– stated:– shared:V-Green is a pioneering green infrastructure provider, committed to developing a smart, convenient, and seamlessly integrated EV charging network. In Vietnam, V-Green serves as the exclusive charging infrastructure partner for VinFast electric vehicles, playing a key role in the company's rapid ascent to becoming the market leader in the domestic EV sector. Green GSM, meanwhile, is an innovative electric ride-hailing platform that operates a fleet powered entirely by VinFast EVs, with a mission to make green transportation accessible to all while elevating the standard of safe, reliable, and high-quality mobility services.In the Philippines, VinFast, V-Green, and Green GSM are collectively building a holistic electric mobility ecosystem—spanning EV distribution, charging infrastructure development, and electric taxi operations. This collaborative model is poised to deliver meaningful benefits to the public, from cost-effective mobility to safer and seamless travel experiences, while laying a strong foundation for the country's transition to a greener future.Hashtag: #VinFast

About Green GSM

Green GSM is the Philippines' pioneering all-electric taxi fleet — a game-changing mobility solution championing sustainable, accessible, and eco-friendly urban transport. Powered exclusively by VinFast EVs, Green GSM is committed to reducing carbon emissions while delivering high-performance, reliable service to Filipino commuters.



With driver-first programs, innovative digital booking platforms, and a bold national vision, Green GSM is driving the future of transport — one zero-emission ride at a time. Learn more at www.greengsm.ph





About V-Green

V-Green Global Charging Station Development Corporation is a pioneering green infrastructure company, committed to building a smart, convenient, and flexible EV charging ecosystem to accelerate the sustainable energy transition in Vietnam and globally. V-Green is expanding into high-potential markets across the region, including Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The company offers a diverse portfolio of charging solutions, including home chargers (7.4 kW and 11 kW) and public AC/DC charging stations (ranging from 20 kW to 250 kW). All come equipped with smart management software and LINK connectivity technology to optimize performance and revenue. Learn more: https://vgreen.net/en





About MERALCO

Meralco is the largest electric power distribution company and the largest private sector utility in the Philippines. Through a Consolidated Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, Meralco provides electric service within its franchise coverage. Its subsidiaries are engaged in engineering and consulting, construction, bills payments and other electricity-related services. A subsidiary is in the process of developing the Company's power generation portfolio.



Meralco is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE: MER). Meralco has the largest market capitalization among the Philippine listed utility and power sector companies. Further information is available at www.meralco.com.ph.



Meralco is committed to data protection and privacy. To know more about how the Company protects personal data, please visit https://company.meralco.com.ph/privacy-statement.





About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.



VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.ph/en



