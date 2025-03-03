HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2025 - WWF-Hong Kong, in association with the Hong Kong Bird Watching Society, Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden, Outdoor Wildlife Learning Hong Kong, and local researchers, have released a new report titled '' today. This report is a comprehensive overview of the current state of Hong Kong biodiversity which evaluated the local extinction risk of hundreds of terrestrial and freshwater species, identified critical biodiversity hotspots, and offers science-based recommendations for guiding conservation decisions.Thanks to its complex topography, diverse habitats, and the extensive Country Park system, Hong Kong is home to an impressive range of biodiversity. However, as our protected areas are concentrated in hillsides and coastal wetlands, many of the most vulnerable species and habitat types lack adequate protection.Leveraging the expertise of 24 local ecologists and specialists, the study assessed the conservation status of 886 species across eight animal groups, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, freshwater fishes, butterflies, dragonflies and freshwater crustaceans. Alarmingly, the report reveals thatand. Among the assessed fauna, birds and freshwater fishes are the most at risk groups, with almost half facing moderate to high risk of local extinction. Species dependent on lowland habitats, such as freshwater marsh, river, farmland and other open country habitats, are experiencing the most serious decline, necessitating urgent conservation intervention. Habitat loss and degradation, poaching and the spread of invasive species are major drivers for their decline.The report is accompanied by thehighlightsoutside the protected-area system. These hotspots, whichand. This underscores both the conservation significance of these areas and the need of immediate conservation efforts at these vulnerable hotspots to prevent further species decline or extinction.The report serves as a key reference for government officials, statutory bodies, researchers, environmental consultants, and conservationists, highlighting the areas requiring attention to improve relevant policies, laws and regulations, and to conduct research and projects. It also calls on public to engage in conservation efforts of at-risk species and biodiversity hotspots. An immediate, collective effort, and societal commitment are imperative to prevent these at-risk species from local extinction., Director, Conservation of WWF-Hong Kong said: "Our aim in publishing this report and the biodiversity hotspot map is to inform strategic conservation actions, elicit interest in the conservation of overlooked fauna and their habitats, and help the Government to enhance relevant policies, laws and regulations. The findings of this report underscore the urgent need for collective actions to protect at-risk species and habitats, which are concentrated in the unprotected lowlands. We must make and invest in concrete plans to protect Hong Kong's most threatened biodiversity and wildlife habitats before it is too late.", Manager, Wetlands Research of WWF-Hong Kong highlighted that: "The last comprehensive species status assessment and biodiversity hotspot map for Hong Kong were produced over two decades ago. It is high time for us to reassess the state of biodiversity in Hong Kong to reflect changes in the environment and ensure our conservation actions align with species and habitats in the most urgent needs.", Director, The Hong Kong Bird Watching Society added that: "Birds are among the most seriously threatened faunal groups in Hong Kong. The loss of lowland wetlands and farmland, along with habitat changes resulting from vegetation succession, significantly impacts both breeding and visiting birds, as illustrated by the habitats required by at-risk birds., renowned herpetologist in Hong Kong shared that: "Other than habitat loss, which impacts both reptiles and amphibians and has led to the extinction of Chinese Floating Frog, all native turtles are facing risk of local extinction, and poaching is the most serious threat to their survival.", Research Assistant Professor of Lingnan University stated that: "With nearly half of the native freshwater fish species at risk of local extinction, threats such as channelisation and water pollution, and the invasion of non-native species must be tackled."To access the full report: : https://wwfhk.awsassets.panda.org/downloads/the-state-of-hong-kong-biodiversity-2025.pdf To access the hotspot map: https://wwfhk.awsassets.panda.org/downloads/hong-kong-terrestrial-biodiversity-hotspot-map-2025.pdf High resolution photos are available at: https://wwf.hk/biodiversity2025



WWF-Hong Kong

WWF is a leading global conservation organisation, with a network active in more than 100 countries. WWF’s mission is to build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature. WWF-Hong Kong has been working since 1981 to deliver solutions for a living planet through conservation, footprint and education programmes, with the aim of transforming Hong Kong into Asia’s most sustainable city.



