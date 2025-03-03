LabelManager Executive 640 CB

ATLANTA, USA - Newsaktuell - 3 March 2025 - DYMO® , a leader in innovative labeling solutions, proudly announces the launch of the new LabelManager Executive 640 CB . It is designed for professionals seeking a fast, efficient, and reliable labeling solution for various work environments, from offices to the medical sector, with a strong emphasis on ease of use.enables users to print labels faster, saving valuable time on labeling tasks and boosting productivity across industries.In today's fast-paced work environment, organization and clarity are crucial. The LabelManager Executive 640 CB addresses these needs with a compact design and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, making it perfect for both office use and on-the-go labeling. Its high-resolution (240*320 pixels RGB; 143 ppi) display ensures clear and readable labels, while the intuitive menu simplifies label creation and customization.The device offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth® Low Energy and USB-C, allowing seamless integration with iOS and Android devices, as well as computers without the need for manual pairing. It supports the DYMO® LabelManager® Executive Connect app and desktop software , providing virtually unlimited label storage. Compatible with both D1 standard and Durable tapes in widths from 6 (1/4") to 24 mm (1"), and available in various colors and finishes, the LabelManager Executive 640 CB is a versatile solution for diverse labeling needs.The LabelManager Executive 640 CB is ideal for a wide range of applications, including office organization, production component tracking, retail pricing, and medical device and patient identification.DYMO® is committed to sustainability, with the device's packaging made from 70% recycled material and the housing and cassette packaging from at least 80% recycled material, promoting environmentally friendly solutions.The LabelManager Executive 640 CB is available now in two versions: the Kit Box and the Gift Box. Both include the LabelManager, a battery pack, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a quick start guide. The Kit Box also includes three standard label cartridges, while the Gift Box comes with one standard label cassette.Further information can be found on our website at www.dymo.com Hashtag: #DYMO #LabelManagerExecutive640CB

