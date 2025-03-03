FBS Birthday Quest

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2025 - FBS , a leading global broker, is marking its 16th anniversary with a special campaign —. Over the past 16 years, FBS has been on an incredible journey alongside its clients. Now, as a way to give back, the company invites traders to celebrate the next chapter by joining an exciting quest full of rewards.From, traders can complete tasks, earn gems, and unlock exclusive rewards, including cutting-edge gadgets, real gold, VIP experiences, and even a luxury car of their choice. The FBS Birthday Quest turns everyday trading into an engaging journey where traders collect gems by completing tasks. These tasks includeAs traders progress, they unlock milestone rewards — there is no need to exchange points or redeem rewards manually.Every FBS client is automatically enrolled in the FBS Birthday Quest, making it easy to participate and start earning rewards from day one. Traders can unlock three types of rewards — online rewards, tangible rewards, and experience rewards, including:Theis available exclusively on real trading accounts, with progress tracked directly in the client’s profile — in the Promotions section of the Trader Area and the FBS app. Traders can follow their journey, see their unlocked rewards, and continue completing tasks to maximize their benefits.Join the adventure and celebrate 16 years of FBS with incredible rewards!For more details, visit FBS.com Hashtag: #FBS #Birthday #16 #Forex #trading #Gold #IPhone #car

About FBS

FBS is a global brand that unites several independent brokerage companies under the licenses of FSC (Belize), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia). With 16 years of experience and over 100 international awards, FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers. Today, FBS serves over 27 000 000 traders and more than 700 000 partners around the globe.

