The launch saw the attendance of the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, YB Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Minister of Economy YB Rafizi Ramli and other top officials.For 15 years, IGEM has served as a pivotal platform, and the 2024 edition is set to solidify further regional leadership in addressing climate urgency. Under the stewardship of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), it is implemented by the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and The C0_LAB Pte Ltd as the strategic partners.This year's IGEM is poised to expand its influence globally, with participation from, reaching new markets in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. The three-day event, held from 9 to 11 October, is themedand organised around five key pillars: Empowering Cities, Electrifying Mobility, Decarbonising Energy, Accelerating Circularity, and Conserving Biodiversity.IGEM 2024 introduces several new highlights that underscore its commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration. This year's edition features a dedicated industry zone for hydrogen and carbon technologies, the Central Energy Transition Asia (CETA), and a multi-venue exhibition showcasing the future of connected autonomous shared electric mobility, Mobility X."Since its launch, IGEM has emerged as Southeast Asia's leading platform for green technologies and sustainable solutions.