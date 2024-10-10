Amari – 'Make Your Amari Moments Merry': Welcoming guests with warm hospitality and vibrant settings. Embrace festive spirit with delightful stays and special gourmet gatherings. Participating properties include the idyllic Thai beach retreats of Amari Koh Samui and Amari Vogue Krabi, offering the perfect settings for a tropical Christmas set against golden sands, crystal-clear waters and lush tropical scenery. For those seeking a vibrant city atmosphere to ring in the New Year, iconic locations such as Amari Bangkok and Amari Kuala Lumpur offer the ideal setting, combining urban energy with luxurious comfort.

OZO – 'Must-book. Merry. Moments.': Each property is designed for smart, hassle-free stays with a perfect balance of comfort and convenience for curious travellers. Celebrate the season in style, where vibrant festivities meet indulgent culinary delights, offering the perfect blend of fun and flavour for a truly memorable holiday experience. Participating properties offer ideal bases for those looking to explore vibrant destinations. In Thailand, guests can choose from OZO Phuket, a perfect gateway to the island's stunning beaches and lively markets; OZO North Pattaya, which blends beachfront relaxation with access to Pattaya's buzzing nightlife; or OZO Chaweng Samui, located in the heart of Koh Samui's most famous beach. In Malaysia, OZO George Town Penang offers a stylish and convenient hub for discovering the UNESCO-listed heritage sites and world-renowned street food of Penang.

Shama – 'Make Your Moments Merry at Shama': Providing modern, stylish serviced apartments in key locations with a welcoming home-from home ambience. Enjoy family-friendly festive activities for all. Featured Shama properties offer tranquil retreats amidst bustling cityscapes, providing a welcome escape for urban explorers. In Bangkok, guests can unwind at Shama Lakeview Asoke, Shama Sukhumvit, Shama Petchburi 47, or Shama Yen-Akat - each offering a peaceful oasis while keeping the city's vibrant energy within easy reach. Also included is Shama Hub Metro South in Hong Kong, a recent addition, providing a stylish and modern base for discovering the dynamic local culture.

Oriental Residence Bangkok – 'Make Your Moments Merry': As a recent recipient of the prestigious MICHELIN 1 Key Award by the MICHELIN Guide, Oriental Residence Bangkok offers a luxurious retreat tailored for sophisticated travellers seeking an elevated holiday experience in the heart of the city. This exclusive property promises an array of festive celebrations that blend elegance with tradition, including a Loy Krathong-inspired afternoon tea by the pool, a magical Christmas Lighting Ceremony, and a gourmet Christmas Celebration Dinner at the hotel's chic Café Claire restaurant. To ring in the New Year, enjoy a glamorous poolside gala with an exquisite menu, live entertainment, and breathtaking city views for an unforgettable night.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2024 - ONYX Hospitality Group Thailand's premier hospitality management company specialising in the management of hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences, warmly invites guests to celebrate the 2024 holiday season with itsspecial offers. Guests can enjoy exceptionalon unforgettable stays across its four distinctive brands: Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence, each offering unique experiences that perfectly capture the festive spirit.Travellers can enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 20% off on public rates, with an additional 10% discount for ONYX Rewards members, making it the perfect time to plan a holiday escape. Whether for a tropical beach getaway, a vibrant city break, or a cosy retreat, ONYX's properties, across diverse countries in the Asia Pacific region, offer the perfect backdrop for a memorable festive season. Book until, with stays valid fromBeyond exceptional discounts, guests can indulge in a wide array of festive activities tailored to make the holidays truly special. Enjoy, magical, elegant, and even lively. Each participating property is offering a unique festive programme, ensuring every guest can create magical memoriesFrom Amari's warm and vibrant settings to OZO's contemporary stays with a focus on connectivity, Shama's home-like ambiance, and Oriental Residence Bangkok's luxurious touch, ONYX properties deliver a blend of festive cheer and personalised experiences.Take advantage of this opportunity to create lasting holiday memories with loved ones at ONYX Hospitality Group's world-class properties.by ONYX Hospitality Group features up to 20% discount on best available rates, and ONYX Rewards members enjoy additional 10% off (based on room only or bed and breakfast rates). Book: now until. Stays valid:. Terms and conditions apply.Hashtag: #onyx

