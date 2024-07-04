Simply register for the ONESIAM Tourist card to win over 90,000 spectacular prizes with the ONESIAM TOURIST Grand Giveaway

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 July 2024 - Get ready to embark on an extraordinary journey with the, a spectacular campaign designed to delight international tourists visiting Bangkok this summer. Running from July 1 to September 30, 2024, this grand giveaway is set to deliver unparalleled experiences and fantastic prizes. Whether you're exploring Bangkok's vibrant culture or indulging in world-class shopping and dining, the ONESIAM Tourist card is your key to unlocking incredible rewards.The ONESIAM Tourist Grand Giveaway aims to elevate the ONESIAM experience by partnering with 41 esteemed Siam Piwat Global Ecosystem Partners across the shopping, dining, entertainment, travel, and hospitality sectors. This exciting campaign offers over 90,000 prizes worth more than 15 million baht, including free round-trip air tickets to the stunning island of Samui for a serene beach getaway, complimentary stays at luxurious 5-star hotels, premium spa treatments for ultimate relaxation, exquisite afternoon tea sessions, Michelin-star dining vouchers at the renowned Blue by Alain Ducasse, free entry to world-class attractions in Bangkok, and much more.This ONESIAM Tourist Grand Giveaway is one highlight in a series of events and activities by ONESIAM, which aims at enriching guest experiences and promoting Siam Piwat's 6 world-class experiential destinations as premier global destinations. This initiative comes at an opportune time as tourism in Thailand is seeing a significant uptick. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects the number of foreign arrivals to reach 35 million this year. Strategically launched to welcome the influx of tourists during the peak travel season, the ONESIAM Tourist Grand Giveaway supports the Thai government's goals to boost tourism and encourage tourist spending by providing an excellent opportunity for tourists to benefit from all the brands within Siam Piwat's expansive ecosystem.To participate, tourists need to register for the ONESIAM Tourist Card, which can be completed easily online from July 1 to September 30, 2024, at https://bit.ly/ONESIAMTouristGrandGiveaway In addition to exclusive tourist privileges such as discounts up to 30%, complimentary dining vouchers and access to tourist services and facilities across Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, ICS and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, registering now also means winning exciting prizes. Once registered, participants will receive a digital ONESIAM Tourist card via email. This card, complete with a barcode and a confirmation banner, unlocks spectacular prizes and makes a visit to Bangkok truly unforgettable.Apply for the ONESIAM Tourist card now and claim your prize at either of these locations: Tourist Service Center at Siam Paragon, on the G Floor, next to SCB bank or the Tourist Lounge at ICONSIAM, on the 1st Floor of the ICONLUXE Zone. From July 15 to September 30, 2024.For more details about the ONESIAM Tourist Grand Giveaway, please visit https://tourist.onesiam.com/en/4928/onesiam-tourist-grand-giveaway/ . Get your ONESIAM Tourist card today and be part of Bangkok's most exciting tourist campaign!Hashtag: #SiamPiwat #ONESIAMTOURISTGRANDGIVEAWAY #ONESIAM #SiamParagon #ICONSIAM #ONESIAMexperience #MidYearSale #BestShoppingMallsinAsia #ShoppingMallsinBangkok #GlobalDestinations #ThailandRetail #GlobalRetail #RetailAsia

About ONESIAM

ONESIAM is a pioneering guest experience program initiated by Siam Piwat, one of Asia's leading luxury retail developer and operator, to offer visitors, local and international, access to extraordinary experiences across its 6 world-class experiential destinations.



The ONESIAM experience presents "a collective of extraordinary experiences" from world-class destinations in the heart of Bangkok, namely Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM – the global landmark by the Chao Phraya River, ICS, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok – the only premium luxury outlet in Thailand, as well as ONESIAM SuperApp – the smart digital platform. The ONESIAM Experience aims to share the breadth of the collective destinations while promising to amaze, inspire and revolutionize visitors through exceptional and enriching experiences, ultimately offering a comprehensive journey, unmatched anywhere else in the world.







