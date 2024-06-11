Advertisement

DELHI, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2024 - As a well-established game developer and online sports platform in the Indian market, IN7.com LDT has successfully attracted a large user base by offering a diverse range of games and sports events, supported by outstanding customer service. The platform employs internationally recognized safety measures and fair gaming mechanisms, ensuring all activities are conducted under strict supervision, providing users with a secure and equitable gaming experience.Beyond its business endeavors, IN7.com LDT is committed to fulfilling its social responsibility by allocating a portion of its gaming revenue to charitable causes. It is noteworthy that IN7.com possesses a dedicated philanthropic division aimed at providing humanitarian aid to impoverished regions, particularly in Africa. Last week, employees from the philanthropic division of IN7.com organized a heartwarming charity donation event at two children's charities homes in Africa, delivering over 300+ gift brimming with love to the children.The donated supplies include essential food items such as rice and beef to enhance the children's nutrition, as well as educational materials like pencils and books to support their learning endeavors. Additionally, the gift bags contain an assortment of snacks and toys, including puzzles, building blocks, and plush toys, aimed at bringing joy to the children while fostering their intellectual development and creativity.IN7.com employees personally distributed these care packages, allowing the children to feel the warmth of society and igniting their aspirations for a better life. A representative from one of the children's charities expressed gratitude, stating, "These supplies are of significant importance to our children. We thank IN7.com for their selfless contribution."Through this initiative, IN7.com has not only provided tangible assistance to local children but has also deepened its connection with the community, showcasing the company's steadfast commitment to social responsibility. A spokesperson for IN7.com said, "This is just one of the many charitable initiatives in our journey this year. Moving forward, we will continue to focus on and support more communities in need globally, delivering love and hope through tangible actions. And of course, IN7.com LDT will continue to lead the market, providing users with a more diverse and higher-quality sports and gaming experience."Hashtag: #IN7.com

