Cloud Powerhouse G-AsiaPacific Clinches Third AWS Partner of the Year Malaysia Award

COO Toh Zhen Yang receiving the AWS Partner of the Year Malaysia 2024 award.

COO Toh Zhen Yang giving G-AsiaPacific's winning speech.

Highest revenue contribution among AWS Partners in Malaysia

Most successful deployments of solutions from the AWS Marketplace

Most customer references published throughout 2023

SUBANG JAYA, MALAYSIA Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2024 - G-AsiaPacific, a leading cloud service provider in the Asia Pacific region, has been recognized as the AWS Partner of the Year for Malaysia at the prestigious AWS Partner Awards ASEAN 2024. This marks the third time G-AsiaPacific has received this honor, having previously won in 2019 and 2021.The AWS Partner Awards recognize excellence within the AWS Partner Network (APN) for driving innovation and building successful solutions on the AWS cloud platform. G-AsiaPacific's dedication to customer success was a key factor in their win.“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as the AWS Partner of the Year for Malaysia once again,” said Toh Zhen Yang, COO at G-AsiaPacific. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who are passionate about helping businesses of all sizes achieve their cloud transformation goals.”G-AsiaPacific's success stems from their deep understanding of the AWS cloud platform and their commitment to building strong relationships with their customers. As a “born in the cloud” company celebrating a decade as an AWS Partner in 2023, G-AsiaPacific boasts a team of AWS professionals, including certified Solution Architects who design tailored cloud solutions for each client's specific needs.In 2023 alone, G-AsiaPacific's expertise helped 43 Malaysian customers across various sectors, including enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), independent software vendors (ISVs), and startups, embark on successful cloud journeys. Their achievements include:G-AsiaPacific's commitment to staying ahead of the curve is another reason for their consistent recognition. They hold not only the AWS Advanced Consulting Partner status but also the Migration Competency Partner badge, showcasing their expertise in guiding clients through smooth cloud transitions.Whether you're a large enterprise or a growing startup, G-AsiaPacific is your one-stop shop for all your cloud computing needs. With their extensive experience and proven track record, they can help you unlock the full potential of the AWS cloud and achieve your digital transformation goals.Hashtag: #GAsiaPacific #AWS #AWSPartnerAwards2024 #CloudSolutions #Malaysia

About G-AsiaPacific

G-AsiaPacific, a cloud powerhouse in the Asia Pacific region, offers businesses a one-stop shop for cloud success. Partnering with industry giants like Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform, they craft scalable solutions tailored to your needs. Their regional focus and proven expertise ensure businesses unlock the benefits of the cloud: faster time to market, increased agility, and reduced costs.



