Advertisement

Welfare: Providing secondary career opportunities for SCDF officers.



Social: Offering fire and safety products and services at affordable costs.



Growth: Leading the market with innovative solutions.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2024 - COSEM Safety & Security Services, the leading provider of emergency response and disaster management training, and consultancy services, will be commemorating its two decades of service in 2025. In line with this milestone, COSEM announces its plans to continue expanding its range of services and fostering innovation to meet the evolving needs of the industry.In a rapidly changing landscape, COSEM stands firm in its dedication to utilising technology to revolutionise emergency response. Embracing advancements such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), COSEM is poised to enhance response times, streamline operations, and improve overall efficiency.Michael Chua, Chief Executive Officer at COSEM, shared, “The rise of AI is introducing a new era in emergency response. We foresee its significant impact on improving response times, leveraging data analysis to predict potential emergencies, and streamlining operations during critical situations."Furthermore, COSEM reaffirms its commitment to sustainability by supporting initiatives like the Global Green Goal Net Zero, ensuring a greener, more sustainable future for all.COSEM's future plans include expanding its services to event management. The company is set to host its inaugural conference and exhibition, Singapore-International Disaster & Emergency Management Expo (SIDEX) in 2025, focusing on disaster management and emergency response. SIDEX 2025 will be officially launched on 4 July 2024. This expansion aligns with the company’s commitment to providing comprehensive services and fostering knowledge sharing within the industry, not only in Singapore but also across the world. To date, COSEM has organised bespoke events for various international organisations such as the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre) and the Emirates Foundation.As COSEM continues advancing into the future, clients can expect exceptional quality and readiness in response services.Beyond commemorating its two decades of service excellence next year, COSEM also reaffirms its commitment to collaborative partnerships with government agencies, community leaders, and healthcare professionals. The company advocates three main objectives:Hashtag: #COSEM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About COSEM Safety & Security Services

COSEM distinguishes itself through its integrated approach, offering five core services: Consultancy, Products & Technologies, Operations, Training, and Emergency Medical Services. COSEM’s expert consultancy helps organisations worldwide develop effective crisis management and emergency response plans. The company also provides innovative products like the LUF firefighting machines to enhance safety capabilities. Additionally, COSEM deploys skilled professionals for comprehensive emergency management, offers extensive training programmes for responders, and provides urgent pre-hospital medical treatment and rapid hospital transport. COSEM also offers event management services for the fire safety and emergency response sectors.



Contact COSEM for more information.



Advertisement