Mox’s Rapid Service Release Gains Recognition as One of World’s Fastest-Growing Digital Banks

Table 1: Comparing Mox’s three-year service launches with other global digital bank leaders. (Source: Oliver Wyman)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2024 - Mox Bank Limited (“Mox”) has been recognised by global management consulting firm Oliver Wyman as one of the fastest-growing digital banks in the world. This distinction highlights Mox's remarkable growth trajectory and commitment to innovative product offerings. Oliver Wyman's analysis emphasises Mox's speed to market with launching a wider range of products and services compared to other globally renowned digital banks after setting up for the first three years. This robust portfolio and focus on innovation have been pivotal to Mox's impressive performance throughout the APAC region.Attending Money 20/20 Asia in Bangkok, Thailand and speaking at the panel discussion themed “Fueling the Future: The Rise of Open Finance in Asia” on 25 April 2024,, "This recognition underscores Mox's success in setting the global benchmark for digital banking innovation and transforming retail banking — all from our base in Hong Kong. Our focus isn't solely on speed; it's about understanding the dynamic needs of the Hong Kong market and delivering solutions with unmatched agility. We're proud of our rapid growth, but even more so of our unwavering commitment to putting our customers' evolving needs first.", said, “As a young bank just launched three and a half years ago, Mox’s performance has been extraordinary when comparing to other global digital banks, particularly in its products and service release velocity.”In just three years, Mox has developed itself as a full digital bank with a broad array of product spectrum spanning across deposits, foreign exchange, payments, personal financial management, cards, lending, investments covering equity and fund trading. It is actively pursuing its aspiration to become the main bank for customers and meet their diverse banking needs. For a bank just three years old, close to 30% of Mox’s customer base has four or more products with the bank and one of the highest transaction volume per card in Hong Kong.Since its launch in 2020, Mox has gained numerous local, regional, and global recognition as a leader in digital banking. In addition, Mox’s tech stack and processes have been successfully ported to Trust Bank in Singapore, accelerating Trust Bank to be the first digital bank launched.Mox has made significant progress. It holds Hong Kong's seventh largest credit cards book among all retail banks in the cityand has accumulated more than 550,000 customers, representing more than 10% of bankable population in Hong Kong. Around one in five people under the age of 40 in Hong Kong are Mox customers.As a testament to its customer-centric approach, Mox boasts the top-rated virtual banking app on the App Store in Hong Kong and the top Net Promoter Score among Hong Kong virtual banks

[1] The bank was named the Best Digital-only Bank in Hong Kong in 2023 by The Asian Banker, #5 by the World Digital Bank Awards 2023, and ranked top in Forbes’ World’s Best Banks 2023.

[4] As of 22 April 2024.

[5] Based on the aggregate results of two surveys conducted every six months from January to December 2023 by Human8 to compare Net Promoter Scores among all virtual banks in Hong Kong.