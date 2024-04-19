This challenge forms an integral part of the DHL Era of Sustainable Logistics Asia Pacific Chapter, which will be held in Singapore, from July 24-25, 2024

At the Era of Sustainable Logistics Asia Pacific Chapter, finalists will get a chance to showcase their solutions to DHL's top 200 customers, enabling them to gain exposure and visibility to an international audience

The winner will earn the opportunity to start a joint pilot project with DHL in Asia Pacific and receive expert support from the DHL innovation team

Submission deadline is April 30, 2024

SINGAPORE



DHL invites sustainability innovators and startups to participate in Fast Forward Challenge

DHL will shortlist solution providers who will pitch their solutions at the grand finale to hundreds of customers and DHL partners at the DHL Era of Sustainable Logistics Asia Pacific Chapter in Singapore, taking place from July 24-25, 2024. The winners also stand a chance to start a pilot project with DHL in Asia Pacific, receive expert support from the DHL innovation team, gain access to the global DHL network, earn attractive cash prizes, and have the potential to exhibit its solution in the DHL Innovation Centers worldwide.



Applicants must address the following topics in their pitch submission via the

An overview of the company and what is represents

The problem it is tackling

How the solution solves the problem

How the company contributes to sustainability

The steps the company will take to scale the solution

How will the company collaborate with DHL customers and DHL in the future

"The widely successful Era of Sustainable Logistics Summit – Europe and Middle East chapters – attracted over 1,000 like-minded attendees to share their best practices and discuss revolutionary green solutions to tackle climate change. We are excited to bring this to Asia Pacific, where innovation continues to thrive so that we can collaborate and develop cleaner, greener logistics," said Katja Busch, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation.



The first Fast Forward Challenge that attracted hundreds of participants from around the world saw Malaysia-based business Origo Eco emerge as the winner in Valencia, Spain last year. Origo Eco converts agricultural waste and by-products into compostable materials used in everyday products. Since their win, they have been working with DHL closely to develop a wood-free, cost-effective and compostable pallet for more sustainable shipping and storage within the supply chain.



"The Fast Forward challenge embodies DHL's aim to help identify and scale innovative, viable and sustainable solutions. This is an excellent opportunity for innovators, start-ups and businesses to present their ideas, seek input, improve on them and maximize its potential. Through a joint effort, we can fast forward to a sustainable future," said Tay Yi Ning, Head of DHL Asia Pacific Innovation Center.



Join the Era of Sustainable Logistics Asia Pacific Chapter in Singapore

The Era of Sustainable Logistics is a collaborative platform to combat climate change. Organizations are invited to pioneer a new business epoch with sustainability as its backbone, touching on energy management solutions, alternative energy sources for transportation, sustainable packaging and containers, and new sustainable business models.



The first and second Era of Sustainable Logistics events were held in Valencia, Spain, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in April and December 2023, respectively. These efforts are a part of DHL's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions for logistics operations by 2050 by uniting decision-makers, thought leaders and stakeholders to focus on developing cleaner, greener logistics. Innovators that would like to make a difference in building greener supply chains, or are interested in learning how to make their business future-ready, can also apply for a ticket to the event



Hashtag: #DHL #FastForwardChallenge #Sustainability #Innovation #StartUps

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".​



DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81.8 billion euros in 2023. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.



