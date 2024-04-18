Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 April 2024 - Malaysia will be the first region to try out the new, improved version of OctaTrader, a customisable cross-device trading platform finely attuned to the needs of all traders regardless of their experience. To support the release of new OctaTrader features, Octa launches a global communication campaign The lucky ones, which will highlight some key aspects of the traders' psychology and attitude to luck.Malaysian traders will be the first to get access to the revamped OctaTrader , a global financial platform offering a seamless, all-in-one trading experience by combining all steps of the client journey within a single cross-device solution.A highly customisable, beginner-friendly trading environment, OctaTrader is a dynamically evolving product based on the principle ‘trading made clear’ that Octa has been implementing since its foundation in 2011. With a wide scope of new features already implemented and still more on the way, OctaTarder will cover the key growing points, including cross-platform integration and comprehensive support in decision-making.Rooted in Octa's successful track record in the financial brokerage industry, the new OctaTrader offers a seamless financial market journey, enabling traders with different levels of experience to trade, learn, and access analytical tools within a flexible and intuitive interface. The revamped Octa ecosystem will become a key differentiator for the global broker, along with its international recognition, tight spreads, and a wide range of tradable assets available to clients.The new platform features Space, a powerful analytical hub with educational and social networking capacity to support seasoned and emerging traders every step of the way, from education to fundamental market analysis. Along with other ecosystem elements, Space is rapidly expanding and continuously improving to cover all clients’ needs. For now, Space is available in English, but more languages are on the way.With Space, traders will be able to connect, collaborate, and stay up-to-date with the most relevant market trends and developments. By adjusting the analytics feed according to their trading style and preferences, Space provides the clients of OctaTrader with invaluable guidance, which is instrumental in keeping up with volatile markets and being one step ahead of the field.To support the promotion of the revamped OctaTrader, Octa has launched The lucky ones, a global communication campaign across all channels focused on traders' behaviour patterns. With this campaign, Octa aims to bring the limelight on what traders think about luck and what they do to keep it on their side during their trading sessions. This initiative includes a global survey that will explore the psychology of trading and help Octa research traders' habits, rituals, and beliefs to encompass this often neglected side of their experience within the broker's client-centred approach to financial services. Once published and analysed, the survey results may provide a valuable perspective on how the clients tackle the decision-making process and how to streamline their journey in the financial markets.Hashtag: #Octa #luckyones

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Octa

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services already utilised by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 42 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools they provide help clients reach their investment goals.



The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.



In the APAC region, Octa received the ‘Best Forex Broker Malaysia 2022’ and the ‘Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023’ awards from Global Banking and Finance Review and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.



Advertisement