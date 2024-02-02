Greater Bay Airlines launches special promotion to celebrate the first anniversary of scheduled service to Japan

Flight No.

From

To

Departure/Arrival

Weekly Schedule

HB321





Tokyo, Narita

Hong Kong

1530/2010

Daily



HB323





1710/2150

HB320

Hong Kong

Tokyo, Narita

0920/1430

Daily

HB322

1105/1610



HB341





Osaka, Kansai

Hong Kong

1400/1725

Daily



HB345





2200/0130+1

HB340

Hong Kong

Osaka, Kansai

0815/1255

Saturday

0815/1300

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

HB344

1625/2100

Daily



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 February 2024 - Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) today launched a special promotion to celebrate the first anniversary of the airline's scheduled service between Japan and Hong Kong, and the festive Lunar New Year. Starting today until 30 March 2024, customers can purchase a one-way ticket between Tokyo/Osaka and Hong Kong for only JPY¥8900 up (applicable taxes and fuel surcharges are not inclusive).The flight frequencies of the service between Tokyo/Osaka and Hong Kong have now been built up to double daily to meet the rising demand, bringing greater flexibility and convenience to travellers. The flight schedules are as follows:This special promotion is applicable to flights to Hong Kong departing Tokyo or Osaka between 2 February and 30 March 2024.The tickets include 7kg carry-on baggage allowance for each flight and customers may purchase additional check-in baggage allowance to meet their own needs.Promotion period and seats are limited. For ticket booking, customers may visit the GBA website, GBA mobile app or contact their travel agents. Terms and conditions apply.GBA commenced scheduled service in July 2022 and is currently operating flights between Hong Kong and Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Taipei, Seoul, Ho Chi Minh City and Manila. For more information, please visit www.greaterbay-airlines.com Hashtag: #GreaterBayAirlines

