GEORGE TOWN, June 21 — The Penang government has approved RM129,900 under its Youth Development Fund this year to support 68 youth development programmes by 48 associations in the state.

Penang Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen said the funds were part of a total of RM200,000 allocated by the state government under the Youth State Executive Council Meeting.

“The funds are a strategic development to organise 68 programmes encompassing aspects such as skills, marketability, volunteerism and leadership.

“The funds are not mere financial aid but a form of trust given to youth associations to realise ideas, creativity and initiatives through programmes that give real impact to society,” he said in a statement today.

Gooi reminded organisations receiving the fund to implement their programmes with integrity, transparency and efficient management to ensure that every planned initiative achieves its intended objectives.

He said the success of a programme should not be measured solely by the execution of activities, but also by its long-term impact on participants and the wider community. — Bernama