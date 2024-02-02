HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 February 2024 - Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) today launched the Bangkok – Hong Kong companion fare promotion to celebrate the festive Lunar New Year. From now until 31 March 2024, customers can purchase roundtrip tickets between Bangkok and Hong Kong for two or more passengers for only THB฿2,100 each (applicable taxes and fuel surcharges are not inclusive).

Greater Bay Airlines launches Bangkok – Hong Kong companion fare promotion to celebrate Lunar New Year

The flight frequency of the service between Bangkok and Hong Kong has now been enhanced to double daily to meet the rising demand, bringing greater flexibility and convenience to travellers. The flight schedule is as follows:

Flight No.
From
To
Departure/Arrival
Weekly Schedule
HB282


Bangkok
Hong Kong
1135/1530
Daily

HB284


1800/2200
HB281
Hong Kong
Bangkok
0830/1030
Daily
HB283
1500/1700

This special promotion is applicable to flights to Hong Kong departing Bangkok during the following periods: 2-12 February 2024, 19 February - 5 April 2024, 9-11 April 2024, 15 April - 3 May 2024 and 7 May - 30 June 2024. The tickets are valid for at least two passengers travelling together and for stays of up to seven days.

The tickets include 7kg carry-on baggage and 20kg check-in baggage allowance for each flight. Additional baggage allowance can be purchased separately to meet extra needs.

Promotion period and seats are limited. For ticket booking, customers may visit the GBA website, GBA mobile app or contact their travel agents. Terms and conditions apply.

GBA commenced scheduled service in July 2022 and is currently operating flights between Hong Kong and Bangkok, Tokyo, Osaka, Taipei, Seoul, Ho Chi Minh City and Manila. For more information, please visit www.greaterbay-airlines.com.
