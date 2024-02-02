(Clockwise from top left) Ezlife Pet Chinese New Year Costumes; Cosmic Cookware 7-piece Cosmo Set; Canny TC Chinese New Year Decorations; ILOVEHOME Toy Storage Box with Wheels

Dress Your Pets for Luck & Laughter with Ezlife

New Year, New Cosmic Cookware, New You!

Declutter for the Festival with ILOVEHOME Official Store

Unpacking the Symbols of Chinese New Year with Canny TC

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 02 February 2024 - As Chinese New Year approaches, the desire for renewal stirs within. The festival symbolises a fresh start, abundant laughter, warmth, and joy. This year, many Malaysians are turning to Shopee Live, a platform overflowing with budget-friendly finds that transform Chinese New Year preparation into a delightful adventure.Transform your home into a festive haven without breaking the bank. These curated finds from Shopee Live will make your guests feel right at home.Chinese New Year brings out the need for new clothes in red as it symbolises a fresh start. This year, let the joy extend to your furry family with Ezlife's Pet Chinese New Year Costumes! Choose from six adorable designs, each embodying wishes for luck, prosperity, and abundant happiness. Family photos just got a whole lot more unforgettable as you capture these playful pups and purring princesses in their festive finest.Ezlife recently educated over 7,700 viewers over Shopee Live for proper measurement fit and symbolic meanings behind their designs. The livestream host effortlessly tackled a diverse array of questions from "what do the Chinese words mean?” to “what size should I buy from my Chihuahua?”. He passionately explored each design, throwing in a playful joke about how the Lion Dance option would save you the cost of an actual troop this Chinese New Year performance.As the clock strikes 8PM each night, Malaysians across the nation tune into Ezlife’s live stream to discover the latest gadgets to elevate daily living.Cookware sets are crucial in ensuring everything can be prepared efficiently and seamlessly. Through its dedication to aesthetics and health, Cosmic Cookware elevates the culinary experience. Investing in a high-quality cookware set makes cooking more enjoyable and motivating.By popular demand from over 70% of 6,000 livestream viewers, Cosmic Cookware's host, Thivy introduced its proprietary 7-piece Cosmo Set. Made of ceramic, each piece is versatile and can be used for various cooking tasks, from searing and simmering to baking and roasting. Its non-stick surface lets you reduce fat and calories, so you can enjoy all theand glutinous rice without any worries at this reunion dinner.Cosmic Cookware’s Shopee Live session takes streams every Tuesday, offering viewers additional Shopee Coins and 70% off vouchers throughout the session.This Chinese New Year, invite vibrant energy into your home with chic storage solutions designed to declutter with beauty. ILOVEHOME’s Toy Storage Box with Wheels comes in five stunning colours, offering stackable convenience in L and XL size options. These cleverly designed pieces tuck themselves neatly into corners, granting users the freedom to roll into the next room at will thanks to their built-in wheels. Lined up neatly, these boxes allow you to make the most out of your vertical space. Additionally, the detachable lid protects against dust, leaving toys clean and pristine.In the middle of its New Year special Shopee Live session, a curious viewer asked, “how big is that toy storage box?” The host demonstrated just how big to over 32,000 viewers by climbing into its spacious depths with a cheeky smile. These spacious 39L and 70L storage boxes are ready to tame the clutter and bring order to your home.ILOVEHOME is live-streaming every weekday at 9AM on Shopee Live to guide you towards a neater, more joyful home.Invite happiness and luck to your doorstep this Chinese New Year with thecalligraphy for prosperity. Canny TC’s carefully curated selection of vibrant ornaments act as a conduit for prosperity. Crafted from shimmering metallic gold and vibrant red paper, they come in over 15 dazzling designs to match your unique style to embrace the spirit of the new year.As it was highly requested by most viewers, Canny TC debuted a hanging decoration featuring Ginkgo leaves. These 38cm ornaments bear the auspicioussymbol, promising wealth nestled within their leaves. A promise of overflowing fortune captivated viewers, who rushed to own a piece of this auspicious tapestry.Every weekday at 4PM, join Canny TC as they unveil the hottest festive decorations for your home.This Year of the Dragon, unlock Shopee Live’s magic as you discover new ways to decorate your festive haven or prepare the long-awaited reunion dinner. Let joy and laughter echo through your home, honour family traditions passed down, and remember, the most precious gifts aren't bought, they're built together.Check out the Shopee CNY Sale now: https://shopee.com.my/m/chinese-new-year-sale

Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.





Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.





Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.

