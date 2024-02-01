Advertisement

SAGUENAY, QUEBEC - Newsfile Corp. - 1 February 2024 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTC: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will address the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region of Quebec on February 8, 2024.CEO John Passalacqua, Chief Geologist Gilles Laverdière and Vice President, Business Development Jérôme Cliche, will co-present. The session will be in French language, broadcast internationally and moderated by Sandra Rossignol, Executive Director of the Saguenay-Le Fjord Chamber of Commerce and Industry.This virtual meeting is aimed at the business community in Quebec and the French-speaking world, the media, governments and investors.February 8, 202408:30 EST, 14:30 CET09:30 EST, 15:30 CET. Please contact [email protected] The First Phosphate team will outline its industrial and drilling plans for this season at its Bégin-Lamarche project in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Quebec. In addition, the Company will explain what the lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") battery is, and why it is important for the energy transition.The Company will also explain why high-purity phosphate from the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region has the potential to become a catalyst for a brand new green industry in the region. The exceptional rarity and purity of phosphate rock from Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean will be explained as compared with other worldwide phosphates."The North American LFP battery industry needs domestic production of phosphate that is clean, traceable, ethical, consistent, safe, high quality and responsibly produced, with a low carbon footprint, and compliant with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) guidelines," says John Passalacqua, CEO of First Phosphate. "We look forward to working with the local community in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region to support the local economy, and to stimulate investment, and create employment opportunities. We also look to work internationally and specifically within the French-speaking world where tremendous phosphate expertise exists."First Phosphate's Bégin-Lamarche property is located approximately 70 km from the deep sea Port of Saguenay which is positioned to become the next battery valley of Quebec. Saguenay is Quebec's sixth largest city, which hosts daily flights to Montreal, has a skilled industrial workforce, a strong local infrastructure, and which is 30 km driving-distance from the deep sea Port of Saguenay.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the LFP battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, in responsible manner and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate holds over 1,500 sq. km of royalty-free district-scale land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.The Federation of Chambers of Commerce of the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region of Quebec is a round table organization created to optimise the resources of the various Chambers of Commerce and Industry in order to work on regional situations. It is made up of the heads of the region's five Chambers of Commerce and represents more than 2,000 Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean businesses operating in all types of commerce and industry.Jérôme Cliche, VP, Business DevelopmentTel: +1 (514) 815-8799Investor Relations: [email protected] Media Relations: [email protected] Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/FirstPhosphate LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate/ -30-

About First Phosphate Corp.

