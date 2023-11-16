Advertisement

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wine Connection

Established as Singapore's premier wine retailer, Wine Connection has seamlessly blended passion, expertise, and elegance in the art of wine appreciation since its inception. Dedicated to curating an extensive selection of exclusive and exceptional wines from both small and renowned vineyards worldwide, Wine Connection is the go-to destination for the wine curious, wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs. With a portfolio that spans across budget-friendly accessible wines to exquisite wine gems, Wine Connection transcends the boundaries of wine retail, offering a wine at any price point, for any occasion.

Advertisement