Mr. Ashwin Narayanan, Managing Director of IPS Malaysia Berhad, presenting to attendees the importance of achieving a Net-Zero carbon future.

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 15 November 2023 -Industrial Plants and Services (IPS) Malaysia Berhad has not only established its prominence in sustainable energy practices by taking a primary role as the rotating service provider for the innovative Net-Zero Carbon Initiative, but also signaled its readiness to assist other companies with similar aspirations.

Aimed at deepening their commitment to sustainable energy practices, IPS Malaysia hosted a technical sharing session titled “Achieving Decarbonization Goals with Your Plant's Rotating Equipment Assets”. The event took place on the 10th of November 2023 at DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru and featured notable speakers, Sofronio Silang Baual, Rotating Equipment Technical Specialist, and Ashwin S Narayanan, Managing Director of IPS Malaysia.





The sharing session was graced by the honorable Director of Johor State Forestry Department, Ybhg. Dato' Haji Salim Bin Aman, as well as other notable guests, including Kolej Yayasan Pelajaran Johor’s School of Engineering head, Puan Hartini Binti Saad, along with 21 students. Representatives from the Department of Environment and relevant private sectors were also present.





In a world increasingly concerned with climate change and the urgent need for sustainable practices, industrial plants face a critical challenge to achieve net-zero emissions. IPS Malaysia recognizes this crucial issue and brought together industry players for a comprehensive discussion on the role of rotating assets in decarbonization strategies. The session offered invaluable insights toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions by optimizing rotating assets within industrial plants.





Key topics covered during the technical sharing session included:

Sustainable practices in rotating equipment maintenance

Leveraging advanced technologies for energy efficiency

Implementing predictive maintenance strategies for optimal asset performance

Strategies for reducing carbon emissions without sacrificing productivity.





The initiative featured engaging presentations, interactive discussions, and ample networking opportunities, providing the attendees with a holistic understanding of the challenges and opportunities related to decarbonization in industrial settings.





During the sharing Ybhg. Dato' Haji Salim Bin Aman mentioned there are two basic concepts to achieving Net-Zero carbon, which is to reduce emission and increase absorption of carbon dioxide.





“Absorption is mainly done by natural means, by forest, trees and more, but due to limiting factors such as land space, we would definitely benefit from any and all reduction methods, hence why efforts like this are much welcomed,” he said.





In its endeavor to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, IPS Malaysia brought its extensive proficiency in plant maintenance, repair, and essential services. These efforts ensured the industry's highest standards were met, with a pronounced focus on environmental responsibility and energy efficiency.





Mr. Ashwin Narayanan, Managing Director of IPS Malaysia Berhad, expressed his enthusiasm for the event and stated, “At IPS Malaysia Berhad, we were committed to driving positive change in the industrial sector. Our ‘Decarbonize & Thrive’ technical sharing session represented a significant step toward achieving sustainability goals without compromising operational excellence. We are always keen to share insights and explore innovative solutions.”





IPS Malaysia not only led the way toward a greener industrial future but is also keen on supporting other companies sharing a similar vision. "As we paved the path for a sustainable tomorrow, we eagerly looked forward to serving and collaborating with more companies determined to realize their net-zero carbon objectives," added Mr. Narayanan.





To learn more about IPS Malaysia Berhad, visit http://www.ipsmal.com.my/ or reach out to +607 288 7740.

About Industrial Plant & Service (IPS) Malaysia Berhad

Recognized as a premier Independent Service Provider for Rotating Equipment and representing leading OEMs worldwide, IPS Malaysia Bhd embodies a visionary approach to supporting businesses in their quest for carbon neutrality. Their expertise in rotating equipment, combined with a deep-rooted commitment to environmental sustainability, places them at the forefront of the fight against climate change.





Through advanced methodologies, sustainable operations, and strategic collaborations with global OEM leaders, IPS Malaysia Bhd strives to diminish greenhouse gas emissions. Their mission is not only to offer top-tier rotating equipment services but also to guide industries and organizations toward a sustainable energy future.





In partnering with IPS Malaysia Bhd, companies make a decisive move toward an environmentally conscious future, ensuring a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow for generations to come. The company's expertise extends across diverse sectors including Power Generation, Oil, Gas & Petrochemical, Water, Pulp & Paper, and General Industries. Being part of IPS International, the parent company, which is a subsidiary of DIAG GROUP, the group currently operates in Australia, Malaysia, and Indonesia.





Being strategically located near the industrial complex in Pasir Gudang, its main facility, along with the second facility in Pengerang, allows IPS to efficiently serve nearby industries and extend services throughout Malaysia with its dedicated field service team.

About Net-Zero Carbon Initiative

The Net-Zero Carbon Initiative embodies a contemporary, global effort aimed at achieving carbon neutrality. Central to this endeavor is the balance between carbon emissions and their subsequent removal, a dynamic that directly addresses and reduces the far-reaching impacts of climate change. By leveraging innovative strategies, adopting sustainable practices, and building meaningful alliances, the initiative is poised to substantially decrease greenhouse gas emissions. This comprehensive approach aims to guide industries and organizations towards a greener, more sustainable future, emphasizing collective responsibility to ensure the well-being of our planet and a prosperous tomorrow for the generations that follow. With partners like IPS Malaysia Berhad, the initiative harnesses specialized expertise to further amplify its impact and pave the way for global sustainability.

