JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 1 August 2023 - A significant shift in the Indonesian employment landscape has emerged, with almost 3 out of 5 Indonesians actively seeking a new job right now, according to a recent nationwide study. This unprecedented trend unveils a dynamic job market marked by increased fluidity and the willingness of individuals to explore new career opportunities.This recent study by specialist recruiters Michael Page Indonesia has 2,203 workers participating from Indonesia and reveals that 1 in 2 employees have changed roles since the pandemic started. This data indicates a fundamental shift in the workforce's relationship with their jobs, leading to an "Invisible Revolution" characterised by a more transactional approach to work.According to the Michael Page Indonesia Talent Trends 2023 report titled "The Invisible Revolution", the pace of change is accelerating. An astonishing 95% of Indonesians started a new job last year, yet remain open to other possibilities. A flexible mindset towards career progression has become the new norm, with the majority viewing job transitions as a regular part of their employment journey.Further illustrating this trend, Olly Riches, Senior Managing Director of Michael Page Indonesia, Singapore and Philippines says, "95% of all employees in Indonesia are open to new opportunities. Even generally happy employees are open to explore new career prospects. Our research indicates that these attitudes and values remain, so far, very strong irrespective of any shifts in economic dynamics. While these revelations may be surprising to some, our study emphasises a long-term transformation of the employment market as people re- evaluate the role of work in their lives."The correlation between the economy and job-seeking behaviour is becoming more apparent. In fact, 77% of the population are more likely to seek a new job when the economic environment deteriorates. This statistic emphasises the interplay between the state of the economy and employment.Nicholas Kirk, CEO at PageGroup, said, "The trends in Indonesia mirror the sentiment of the global talent market – every region has seen a transformative change across all age groups, markets, and industries."These are not fleeting trends or reactionary responses to a period of turbulence. Rather, they are reshaping the workplace in a way that will subtly yet fundamentally change the way businesses attract and retain their talent."The recent findings unveil a profound evolution in the Indonesian job market, serving as an urgent call to action for corporations. This transformation demands a thoughtful recalibration of talent acquisition and retention strategies. In the highly competitive race for top-tier talent, employers must not only keep pace with these dramatic shifts but also anticipate them. The time is now for corporations to craft forward-thinking strategies that resonate with the expectations and ambitions of today's career seekers, ensuring they are positioned at the forefront of this transformative era in employment.Hashtag: #MichaelPage #TalentTrends2023 #InvisibleRevolution

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.