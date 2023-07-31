Authoritative Surgeon Recommends 7 Major Benefits of Fish Oil and Consumption Guidelines

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 31 July 2023 - Daiken Biomedical, an international health food manufacturer headquartered in Taipei, received recognition once again at the 2023 Monde Selection, the equivalent of the Oscars in the international food industry. Mr. Gary Lin, Chairman of Daiken Biomedical, accepted the honour on behalf of the company at the awards ceremony held in Belgium this year, adding another prestigious accolade to the already impressive list of achievements of Daiken Biomedical's health products.After an extensive evaluation and testing by a jury of 80 industry experts, consultants, and impartial third-party laboratories, Daiken Biomedical achieved a near-perfect satisfaction score, claiming the coveted Grand Gold Quality Award for the third consecutive year. Daiken Biomedical's research team expressed pride in receiving such a distinguished honour once again, as the award recognises top food quality on an international scale. It reflects Daiken Biomedical's relentless pursuit of excellence in quality healthcare products.Daiken Biomedical's flagship product, Fish Oil Concentrate , was among the commodities submitted for Monde Selection review. Given the abundance of fish oil manufacturers and products available in the market, accreditations and accolades have become essential criteria for reviewing and ensuring the efficacy of the fish oil products. The following awards are acknowledged as industry benchmarks for the quality of fish oil products:This is a global indicator that verifies the "non-additive" status of the products. Its certification standards are strict; earning the highest level of three-star certification implies that the product complies with the highest safety audit, with a pure, additive-free quality.Known as the "the Oscars of the food industry", any product awarded the Grand Gold Quality Award at Monde Selection signifies that over 90% of the judges certified and recognised its world-class and high-standard quality.A product must undergo a thorough evaluation that includes testing for the presence of items such as the total quantity of Omega-3, heavy metals, stabilising ingredients, pollutants, and more. Only products that meet the highest and strictest standards of the evaluation are awarded the five-star IFOS (International Fish Oil Standard) certification.Dr. David CC Yang, a renowned surgeon in Taiwan, strongly recommends Daiken Fish Oil Concentrate . Daiken Biomedical has collaborated with KD Pharma, the world's leading pharmaceutical-grade Omega-3 manufacturer, to carefully select high-quality small fatty fish from the coasts of Chile and Peru for the patented extraction of highly concentrated fish oil in rTG form, guaranteeing over 84% of Omega-3 fatty acids in the fish oil. Its concentration level raises up to an incredible 97.7% upon third-party testing. After passing the most stringent and rigorous evaluation, Daiken Fish Oil Concentrate has been awarded the Monde Selection's Grand Gold Quality Award, certified by the A.A. Clean Label with a three-star rating, and the IFOS with a five-star rating for its high purity, edible ease, and small size. This dietary supplement is an excellent and safe choice for anyone seeking to maintain their health and protect brain functions. It comes highly recommended for families and friends alike.Academic research has shown that fish oil can boost cardiovascular health and improve eye vision. As a result, fish oil has gained significant popularity as a healthcare product in recent years. However, it's important to note that the effectiveness of these benefits may vary and is not guaranteed upon consumption. Herein, the following are the seven key functions and three key precautions of fish oil for your reference. An authoritative surgeon will guide you to discern which fish oil product meets reputable standards as a high-quality fish oil that is beneficial to the body!Fish oil is derived from fatty fish, like anchovies, mackerel, herring, tuna, and salmon. It brims with high-quality Omega-3 fatty acids, which comprise EPA and DHA . Modern dietary habits often involve people eating out, which can lead to higher levels of Omega-6 fats consumption among the population. This can potentially disrupt the Omega-3 to Omega-6 ratio in our bodies in the long run, causing health implications. The American Heart Association suggests that adults should aim for an average daily intake of between 650-1000 mg of Omega-3 fatty acids.Omega-3 in fish oil is a type of unsaturated fatty acid. It is critical to the human body but can't be synthesized within the body. Therefore, a consistent daily intake of an ample amount of fish oil can provide the following seven significant benefits, improving human immunity and lowering the risk associated with cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and inflammation, among others.The EPA present in fish oil can decrease triglyceride levels, promote metabolism, and stimulate anticoagulation while DHA can strengthen brain nerves, protect eyes from bright light, and improve concentration.Omega-3 fatty acids in fish oil can help decrease blood pressure in hypertensive patients, prevent atherosclerosis, and reduce the risk of issues related to arrhythmia.Fish oil has anti-inflammatory properties that can lessen the production of inflammatory cytokines. This can help alleviate joint pain, joint stiffness, and the need for medication in patients grappling with rheumatoid arthritis.International studies have explored the role of highly concentrated fish oil in the adjuvant treatment of depression. Research has shown a connection between human mood and EPA, where timely and adequate intake of fish oil can effectively relieve depressive symptoms. Pure EPA, or EPA with over 80% concentration, may have profound effects on the treatment.DHA in fish oil can be combined with lutein to help alleviate dryness and fatigue in the eyes, improve dry eye symptoms, protect them against bright light, and promote overall eye health.DHA is abundant in human brain cells and is associated with crucial functions such as memory. Studies suggest that people who consume a high fish diet experience slower degradation in brain function during old age. Timely supplementation of fish oil can also aid in elderly people's memory retention Fish oil has been proven to help reduce hyperactivity, inattention, and other negative behaviours , especially in children during their growth phase. Supplementing with fish oil can improve children's lives and learning, with concentration-enhancing effects that are also beneficial for students and office workers.Authoritative surgeon, Dr. David CC Yang from Taiwan, emphasises that despite fish oil's myriad benefits, three crucial aspects require extra attention upon consumption: the concentration of fish oil, the timing of consumption, and drug interaction.Dr. Yang recommends an average daily intake of at least 1000 mg of Omega-3 fatty acids, and a fish oil product with a concentration exceeding 84% for more efficient supplementation. Opting for fish oil with low concentration might lead to ingestion of unnecessary fatty acids and impure components, potentially increasing the intake of unrequired oils and thereby burdening the body.Fish oil is a fat-soluble nutrient extracted from the body of fish. To enhance the body's absorption of the oil, medical professionals often recommend taking fish oil supplements post-meal, which is when the fat in the food enhances the body's absorption of the fish oil. Consumption after meals also reduces the likelihood of digestive discomfort.Lastly, because fish oil has anticoagulant properties, individuals who take medication regularly should be aware of possible interactions between their medication and fish oil. Dr. Yang advises individuals who are undergoing anticoagulation therapy, experiencing blood coagulation abnormalities, scheduled for surgical procedures, and pregnant women, especially those who are closer to childbirth, to exercise caution and consult with a healthcare professional before starting fish oil supplementation.Fish oil supplementation has become a convenient health-booster for people today. Yet, choosing fish oil products can be a tricky process. Dr. Yang provides a selection guideline from a professional perspective:Fish oil products typically vary in their concentration of Omega-3 fatty acids, ranging from 20% to 60%, which can make it challenging to ensure their quality. There's a crucial difference between fish oil products with low concentration and those with high concentration."Consuming more capsules does not necessarily increase the effectiveness of fish oil," says Dr. Yang. He emphasises that the higher the concentration of fish oil in the product, the more Omega-3 fatty acids are present, which can effectively aid nutrient absorption. Therefore, he recommends choosing a fish oil production with concentration exceeding 84%. Currently, fish oils with an impressive 97.7% concentration are available.Fish oil can be categorised into three types based on the extraction methods and structures: rTG, TG, and EE. Studies show that the absorption rate of fish oil is highest when consumed with food in the rTG form, followed by TG and EE. The rTG extraction method uses supercritical extraction technology, resulting in a fish oil that is free of chemical solvents, water, sugar, saturated fatty acids, protein, and cholesterol, ensuring high levels of purity and absorption. As a result, rTG is the ideal form of fish oil for optimal absorption.The efficacy of fish oil can also depend on the sources of the raw materials. For example, raw materials sourced from KD Pharma, the world's largest Omega-3 fatty acids producer, have received health certifications from both the United States and Europe. These high-standard fish oil raw materials are produced from deep-sea small fish off the coasts of Chile and Peru, and are free of heavy metal pollution. They have been approved by stringent health departments in both the U.S. and Europe.>> Learn more about the proper way to consume fish oil The biomedical research team at Daiken Biomedical , consisting of doctors and medical experts specialising in biotechnology from the United States, Japan, and Taiwan, stays true to the mottos: "safety and high quality" and "always deliver sensible results." The team is committed to developing safe and effective health foods for you and your family. Daiken Biomedical invests over a million dollars annually in evaluation and inspection, and is 100% transparent about their ingredients. 