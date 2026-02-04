KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Petronas LNG Ltd (PLL), a subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), has signed a 20-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with QatarEnergy, the first long-term LNG supply agreement between the two companies.

Under the SPA, PLL will offtake up to 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG from QatarEnergy over 20 years.

In a statement today, Petronas said that the long-term volumes secured through this agreement will play a critical role in reinforcing Malaysia’s energy supply security and ensuring stable, reliable LNG availability to meet the country’s growing demand.

“This agreement marks an important milestone for Petronas in bolstering energy security for those we serve,” said Petronas president and group chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik said the supply of LNG through partnerships with industry-leading companies such as QatarEnergy complements cargoes from Petronas’ LNG heartlands in Malaysia and Canada, diversifying supply nodes even as the company unlocks new avenues to deliver greater value and efficiency.

The signing was commemorated by Tengku Muhammad Taufik and Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs, president and CEO of QatarEnergy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, on the sidelines of the 21st International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2026).

Petronas said the strategic collaboration enhances the company’s portfolio resilience amid an evolving global energy landscape while supporting the nation’s economic development and energy transition priorities.

It elaborated that the deal also reflects the shared commitment between Petronas and QatarEnergy to deepen cooperation across the LNG value chain toward a future-ready and sustainable gas portfolio.

“This agreement reflects the continuous efforts of both parties and the strong foundation built over years of collaboration.

“It positions the partnership to deliver long-term value and support practical progress towards a more sustainable energy future,” it added. — Bernama